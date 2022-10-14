"It’s literal f***ing garbage!" - Asmongold uninstalls Overwatch 2, says the game makes him 'depressed'

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" found himself in a peculiar situation during his October 13 Overwatch 2 livestream.

He expressed frustration at Blizzard Entertainment's hero-based shooter by stating that the game was "too fast" and that the number of in-game effects and other mechanics was "way too much."

After being outplayed by the enemy Reinhardt, the One True King (OTK) co-founder lost the game and ended up uninstalling it. Asmongold exclaimed:

"I just don't want to play this game. It's literal f***ing garbage!"

Asmongold claims Overwatch 2 makes him depressed after uninstalling the game

Just a few days after lashing out and rage-quitting Overwatch 2, Asmongold found himself at his wits' end after playing yet another bad game of the competitive FPS shooter on stream.

He claimed that the game was too fast and that many things were simultaneously happening:

"It's too fast, man. This game is just too f***ing fast. Like, maybe I can play a slower game. Like, the amount of effects, and things like this that are happening all the time, it's just way too f***ing much, man."

The streamer tried his best to stop the payload from being pushed on the Kings Row map. Zack aimed to make a game-winning play after Death Blossom (Reaper's ultimate ability) was fully charged.

However, the enemy Reinhardt sensed the World of Warcraft gamer's move and skillfully interrupted it. Asmongold was taken aback by the outplay and said:

"Oh my god! How did he know? Ahh, I don't care. Like, just end it!"

Timestamp: 09:32:42

Asmongold quit the game and began uninstalling it from his PC. He asked his audience to remind him not to play the game again:

"I never want to play this game again. Please tell me if I ever try to play this game again. Please tell me, 'Don't play this game.' I never want to play it again."

After calling the game "literal garbage," the Austin, Texas-based content creator stated that playing Overwatch 2 made him "mad" since he thought that his skills were not at par. Asmongold also mentioned that the shooter made him depressed:

"All I do is get mad at this game, it frustrates me, I'm bad at it, it makes me f***ing depressed that I am bad, and then, it makes the stream worse. It f***ing annoys me."

After uninstalling the game, the Twitch streamer added:

"It's not even that. The game's too fast. It's just, it's too fast. There's too many lights. I can't do it."

Before ending the livestream, Zack claimed that he was not enjoying himself while playing the game. He added that the game itself was not bad but that he was a "bad player" and had a "bad attitude."

Fans react to the streaming moment

The YouTube comments section featured more than 1,000 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer uninstalling Overwatch 2 after a bad game (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that the streamer went through "all stages of fps player" during the livestream, another viewer lauded Zack by saying that uninstalling the game was an "adult and self-aware thing to do."

