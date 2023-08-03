All Ana Skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 FPS game filled with a plethora of Skins and cosmetics. Since its initial launch, Blizzard has worked through high and low times to give numerous pieces of content throughout the season to enhance the gameplay experience for players. The eye-dazzling Skins of Heroes are the most exciting part of the game alongside other perspectives.
Ana, the Egyptian bounty hunter, is one of the deadliest Support Heroes among those with a handsome chunk of jaw-dropping Skins. She is the oldest healer on the roster, at 60 years old, and with a lethal sniper rifle that can heal from a long range.
The vast majority of the Ana mains seek the best Skins that exist in the game. As a result, in this article, we will guide the players about all the Ana Skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer.
Ana Skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer
In Overwatch 2, all the Hero Skins are classified into four categories.
- Common a.k.a Free
- Rare
- Epic
- Legendary
Common a.k.a Free Skins
There are only two free Skins that are available in-game.
1) Classic Ana
Players can still use the first-ever Ana Skin from Overwatch which debuted during the release of Overwatch.
2) Overwatch 2 Ana
The developers tweaked the original Ana Skin a little bit and re-released it following the release of Overwatch 2.
Rare Skins
There are four rare Skins that the game has to offer for the players.
1) Citrine Ana
Price: 75 Overwatch Credits
2) Garnet Ana
Price: 75 Overwatch Credits
3) Peridot Ana
Price: 75 Overwatch Credits
4) Turquoise Ana
Price: 75 Overwatch Credits
Epic Skins
In Overwatch 2, a total of 9 Epic Skins are obtainable.
1) Merciful Ana
Despite being made against Mercy’s desires, a modified version of Mercy’s healing technology is employed in Ana’s Biotic rifle.
Price: 250 Overwatch Credits
2) Shrike Ana
Ana has used the alias “Shrike” while committing several crimes in Egypt, including theft, espionage, and assault.
Price: 250 Overwatch Credits
3) Tal Ana
Tal Ana skin was released during the Lunar New Year event on 24th January 2017.
Price: 750 Overwatch Credits
4) Cybermedic Ana
The skin was first revealed during the Overwatch Anniversary 2021. Players could get this skin by completing a set of challenges during week 1 of the Anniversary challenges.
Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins
5) Ghoul Ana
This skin was available during the Halloween Terror event and was introduced on October 9, 2018.
Price: 750 Overwatch Credits
6) Gingerbread Ana
During the Overwatch Winter Wonderland event, players could get this Epic rarity Ana skin by completing a set of challenges during week 2.
Price: Event exclusive
7) Bastet Ana
They claim that Bastet, a masked vigilante, prowls the streets of Cairo and terrorizes the hearts of the corrupt. Players could unlock this skin during Ana’s Bastet Challenge, which ran from January 2-21 in 2019.
Price: Event exclusive
8) Polar Ana
Devs unveiled this skin in the Battle pass of Season 5 of Overwatch 2. Players can obtain this skin after completing tier 30 of the current Battle pass.
Price: Battle pass exclusive
9) Midnight Camo Ana
This Midnight Camo skin was revealed during the 3rd Season of Overwatch 2.
Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins
10) Spiritwarder Ana
By successfully completing a specific set of challenges of the Mischief and Magic event, players can obtain this Epic rarity Ana skin.
Price: Event exclusive
Legendary Skins
A total of 12 Legendary Skins are available in the game.
1) Wadjet Ana
Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits
2) Wasteland Ana
Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits
3) Captain Amari Ana
Strike Commander Morrison’s second in command was Captain Ana Amari.
Price: 1000 Overwatch Creidts
4) Horus Ana
When Ana was a member of the Egyptian military during the Omnic Crisis, her call sign was “Horus.”
Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits
5) Sniper Ana
The Egyptian military equipped its top snipers, including Ana Amari, with cybernetic eye implants during the Omnic Crisis, dramatically improving their effectiveness in defending their nation.
Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits
6) Night Owl Ana
Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits
7) Cabana Ana
This skin was introduced during the Summer Games event of 2017.
Price: Event exclusive
8) Corsair Ana
This skin was added by the developers back in the 2017 Halloween Terror event.
Price: 1500 Overwatch Credit
9) Mummy Ana
This skin was also introduced during the Halloween terror event.
Price: 1500 Overwatch Credit
10) Snow Owl Ana
The Winter Wonderland event marked the debut of this iconic Snow Owl Ana skin.
Price: 1500 Overwatch Credit
11) Botanist Ana
Through the Premium Overwatch 2 Battle Pass of Season 2, players could unlock this Legendary rarity Ana skin after the completion of tier 30.
Price: Battle pass exclusive
If you want to see more Ana-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.