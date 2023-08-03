All Ana Skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 FPS game filled with a plethora of Skins and cosmetics. Since its initial launch, Blizzard has worked through high and low times to give numerous pieces of content throughout the season to enhance the gameplay experience for players. The eye-dazzling Skins of Heroes are the most exciting part of the game alongside other perspectives.

Ana, the Egyptian bounty hunter, is one of the deadliest Support Heroes among those with a handsome chunk of jaw-dropping Skins. She is the oldest healer on the roster, at 60 years old, and with a lethal sniper rifle that can heal from a long range.

The vast majority of the Ana mains seek the best Skins that exist in the game. As a result, in this article, we will guide the players about all the Ana Skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer.

Ana Skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer

In Overwatch 2, all the Hero Skins are classified into four categories.

Common a.k.a Free

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Common a.k.a Free Skins

There are only two free Skins that are available in-game.

1) Classic Ana

Players can still use the first-ever Ana Skin from Overwatch which debuted during the release of Overwatch.

Classic Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Overwatch 2 Ana

The developers tweaked the original Ana Skin a little bit and re-released it following the release of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rare Skins

There are four rare Skins that the game has to offer for the players.

1) Citrine Ana

Citrine Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

2) Garnet Ana

Garnet Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

3) Peridot Ana

Peridot Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

4) Turquoise Ana

Turquoise Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Overwatch Credits

Epic Skins

In Overwatch 2, a total of 9 Epic Skins are obtainable.

1) Merciful Ana

Despite being made against Mercy’s desires, a modified version of Mercy’s healing technology is employed in Ana’s Biotic rifle.

Merciful Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Overwatch Credits

2) Shrike Ana

Ana has used the alias “Shrike” while committing several crimes in Egypt, including theft, espionage, and assault.

Shrike Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Overwatch Credits

3) Tal Ana

Tal Ana skin was released during the Lunar New Year event on 24th January 2017.

Tal Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 750 Overwatch Credits

4) Cybermedic Ana

The skin was first revealed during the Overwatch Anniversary 2021. Players could get this skin by completing a set of challenges during week 1 of the Anniversary challenges.

Cybermedic Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

5) Ghoul Ana

This skin was available during the Halloween Terror event and was introduced on October 9, 2018.

Ghoul Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 750 Overwatch Credits

6) Gingerbread Ana

During the Overwatch Winter Wonderland event, players could get this Epic rarity Ana skin by completing a set of challenges during week 2.

Gingerbread Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Event exclusive

7) Bastet Ana

They claim that Bastet, a masked vigilante, prowls the streets of Cairo and terrorizes the hearts of the corrupt. Players could unlock this skin during Ana’s Bastet Challenge, which ran from January 2-21 in 2019.

Bastet Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Event exclusive

8) Polar Ana

Devs unveiled this skin in the Battle pass of Season 5 of Overwatch 2. Players can obtain this skin after completing tier 30 of the current Battle pass.

Polar Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Battle pass exclusive

9) Midnight Camo Ana

This Midnight Camo skin was revealed during the 3rd Season of Overwatch 2.

Price: 1000 Overwatch Coins

10) Spiritwarder Ana

By successfully completing a specific set of challenges of the Mischief and Magic event, players can obtain this Epic rarity Ana skin.

Spiritwarder Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Event exclusive

Legendary Skins

A total of 12 Legendary Skins are available in the game.

1) Wadjet Ana

Wadjet Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

2) Wasteland Ana

Wasteland Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

3) Captain Amari Ana

Strike Commander Morrison’s second in command was Captain Ana Amari.

Captain Amari Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Creidts

4) Horus Ana

When Ana was a member of the Egyptian military during the Omnic Crisis, her call sign was “Horus.”

Horus Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1000 Overwatch Credits

5) Sniper Ana

The Egyptian military equipped its top snipers, including Ana Amari, with cybernetic eye implants during the Omnic Crisis, dramatically improving their effectiveness in defending their nation.

Sniper Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

6) Night Owl Ana

Night Owl Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credits

7) Cabana Ana

This skin was introduced during the Summer Games event of 2017.

Cabana Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Event exclusive

8) Corsair Ana

This skin was added by the developers back in the 2017 Halloween Terror event.

Corsair Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credit

9) Mummy Ana

This skin was also introduced during the Halloween terror event.

Mummy Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credit

10) Snow Owl Ana

The Winter Wonderland event marked the debut of this iconic Snow Owl Ana skin.

Snow Owl Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 1500 Overwatch Credit

11) Botanist Ana

Through the Premium Overwatch 2 Battle Pass of Season 2, players could unlock this Legendary rarity Ana skin after the completion of tier 30.

Botanist Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Battle pass exclusive

If you want to see more Ana-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.