Overwatch 2 Season 5 July 11 patch notes: Summer Games seasonal event, Reinhardt buffs, Team Queue competitive mode, and more

With the July 11 update, Blizzard Entertainment released Summer Games game mode, which includes many cosmetic rewards and a new Doomfist Epic Skin. Interestingly, the developers have also introduced a fresh competitive game mode called Team Queue, which removes the restriction preventing players with different ranks from queueing together.

While many Heroes have also been buffed, the major changes came to Soldier: 76, who had become almost unplayable following a series of balancing changes. This article will showcase the highlights of the June 11 update, the detailed patch notes can be accessed from Blizzard's official website.

Patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 5 July 11 update

Summer Games

The Summer Games seasonal event is now available to play in Overwatch 2. Players can sign in and play Lúcioball, Lúcioball Remix, and Winston’s Beach Volleyball. They can also get access to the new cosmetic rewards, which includes a new Epic skin for Doomfist.

General Updates in Overwatch 2

On Fire Adjustments

Fixed a bug that caused players to gain On Fire at the start of a new round in Competitive Play when playing any game mode or in Quick Play when playing Control.

On Fire and Blazing are more difficult to attain early in a round.

On Fire's cooldown reduced to three seconds. This should prevent most cases where a hero gained On Fire with a delay after a positive contribution.

On Fire score decays slightly more quickly when a hero is not On Fire.

Maintaining On Fire for long periods of time is more difficult.

New Event Hub

A new centralized location for Event information is now available from the main menu, where all Event Challenges, Rewards, and Modes are listed here.

Competitive Updates in Overwatch 2

Team Queue

Full group of five players is required to queue.

Players can group up regardless of how far apart they are in rank.

Grandmaster players can play, even with up to four other Grandmaster players.

Team Queue is limited to 1 Tank, 2 Damage, and 2 Support.

Players do not queue for specific roles, instead choosing their roles within each match.

Platform pool restrictions remain, meaning players on the console must still only group up with other players on the console, not those on PC.

Hero Updates in Overwatch 2

Orisa

Fortify

Damage reduction increased from 40 to 50%.

Ramattra

Ravenous Vortex

The projectile now passes through enemy heroes but is still blocked by barriers.

Reinhardt

Barrier Field

Maximum health increased from 1200 to 1400.

Wrecking Ball

Quad Cannons

Manual reload time reduced from 2 to 1.6 seconds. This does not affect the automatic reload while transformed into a ball, which is still two seconds.

Sojourn

Railgun

Number of shots to reach maximum spread increased from 8 to 12.

Spread reduced by 12%.

Soldier: 76

Heavy Pulse Rifle

Damage increased from 18 to 19.

Helix Rockets

Explosion damage increased from 80 to 90.

Biotic Field

Healing per second increased from 35 to 40.

Symmetra

Photon Projector

Secondary Fire maximum impact damage increased from 45 to 50.

Secondary Fire maximum explosion damage increased from 45 to 50.

Regenerate up to 30 shield health per second when primary fire deals damage to barriers or enemies with shield health.

Sentry Turret

Damage per second reduced from 40 to 25.

Turrets now reveal enemy heroes to allies while dealing damage and for 1 additional second afterward.

Torbjörn

Rivet Gun

Secondary Fire spread reduced from 5 to 4.5 degrees.

Deploy Turret

Damage reduced from 14 to 11.

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

Overload

Now reloads 6 ammo on use.

Kiriko

Healing Ofuda

Recovery reduced from 1 to 0.9 seconds.

Zenyatta

Orb of Discord

Maximum range reduced from 40 to 30 meters.

Time to wear off the target when not in line-of-sight reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.

Bug Fixes in Overwatch 2

General

Ping System

Fixed pinging opponent’s owned objects through walls as Sombra. This includes objects like Torbjörn's Turret, Soldier 76's Biotic Field, and Sombra's Translocator, etc.

Fixed cases where Junker Queen's knife would remain pingable if she died while the knife was not in her hand.

Fixed Lifeweaver Petal Platform pings using ping stems when the platform is mid-air.

Fixed cases where ping stems would be misused on midair Last Seen pings or not used on grounded Last Seen pings.

Fixed training bots blocking the ability to share your ultimate status.

Fixed D.Va incorrectly giving her ultimate status for Call Mech instead of Self-Destruct when she was inside her mech and targeting an ally by pressing the Ultimate Status button.

Other Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some players to see the Unranked map loading screen instead of the Competitive Play team lineup and map loading screen.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from selecting the 'No Title' option.

Fixed an issue with the Questwatch background being incorrectly placed if you entered a match during a conversation.

Fixed a bug with the Role Mastery Challenge not appearing during the end-of-round flow in some cases.

Fixed an issue where Hero Icons were missing from Highlights when viewed on a 21:9 ratio.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Career Profiles of friends sometimes appearing blank or missing items.

Fixed Mystery Hero Game reports lacking information.

Fixed a bug in the Options menu where values such as '100.0%' were cut off for some languages.

Resolved several localization issues.

Fixed several crashes.

Maps

Blizzard World

Fixed lighting in multiple locations around the map.

Circuit Royale

Fixed lighting in multiple locations around the map.

Watchpoint Gibraltar

Fixed gaps in the map that could affect gameplay elements.

Illios

Fixed lighting in multiple locations around the map.

Numbani

Fixed areas on the map that allowed some heroes to escape the playable area.

Oasis

Fixed gaps in the map that could affect gameplay elements.

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed an issue with the aim-down sight animation not matching the firing of the gun when used after a melee.

Baptiste

Fixed a bug with Immortality Field not protecting Mei for a small window of time after she leaves Cryo-Freeze.

Cassidy

Fix a bug where Cassidy's Magnetic Grenade did not disable the following: Baptiste's Exo Boost and Flight for both Sigma's Gravitic Flux and Mercy's Valkyrie.

Echo

Fixed a condition where Echo would fail to play any voice lines after Duplicating a hero.

Junkrat

Fixed an interaction with Lifeweaver's Petal platform that assisted Junkrat in leaving the playable space.

Kiriko

Fixed the melee animation not playing if used right after Protection Suzu.

Lifeweaver

Fixed a bug with Lifeweaver's Hero Icon challenges not correctly progressing.

Fixed an issue with Petal Platform that prevented the jump boost from being applied when jumping from some areas of the platform.

Fixed a bug that gave Lifeweaver high damage mitigation numbers for environmental kills.

Fixed a condition that allowed Life Gripped teammates to die to the boundary of a pitfall.

Orisa

Fixed an issue with overheating effects not playing correctly on some skins.

Ramattra

Fixed a bug where stunning Ramattra and interrupting Ravenous Vortex allowed the ability to be cast again immediately.

Reaper

Fixed an interaction with Petal Platform that allowed players to escape the playable space.

Reinhardt

Fixed an issue with Reinhardt's beard appearing distorted for select skins in Hero Select.

Fixed an interaction with the Hold to Charge option breaking animations when used on a controller.

Soldier: 76

Fixed a bug with the animation of the Heavy Pulse Rifle that could occur when Tactical Visor was used while under the effect of Kitsune Rush.

Sombra

Fixed the lighting on several skins being too bright.

Fixed a bug with Primary Fire not having priority over a pending Hack if the Toggle Hack option is enabled.

Symmetra

Fixed an interaction with Petal Platform and Teleporter, allowing players to escape the playable space.

Tracer

Fixed an interaction with Lifeweaver's Petal Platform that allowed Tracer to contest the objective from outside the playable space on some maps.

Fixed a bug that caused the Hero Select sound effects of the Mythic Tracer skin to keep playing after switching heroes.

That concludes our foray into the patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 5.

