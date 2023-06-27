Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Ana

Since the release of Overwatch 2, players have constantly been seeking opportunities to explore new team compositions and strategies. Ana, the former Egyptian sharpshooter, is one of the most versatile Support characters in this regard. Having her on the team maximizes the healing potential, allowing the team to try multiple compositions. With her unique skill, she can turn the tide of the battle.

In this article, we will delve into the best team compositions for Ana that optimize her healing prowess, enables her to keep her teammates healthy, and contribute to the team's success.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

5 best Ana team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Reinhardt + Genji + Pharah + Ana + Mercy

Team comp with Reinhardt, Genji, Pharah, Ana, and Mercy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Genji + Pharah

Support: Ana + Mercy

This Overwatch 2 composition is an excellent combination for Ana as it can both hold and disrupt opposing lines. If your team wants to play a brawl, this lineup is a perfect match.

Reinhardt is one of the hardest Tanks to master in Overwatch 2. Since he must be close to the enemies during fights, it becomes an easy task for Ana to heal him from afar. With Ana's Nano Boost ultimate applied on Reinhardt, he can create a nuisance on the battlefield and become hard to kill.

Genji and Pharah are a ruthless combo that can destroy the enemy line within seconds. A nano-boosted Genji becomes an unstoppable force as he can one-shot enemies with his Nanoblade. While Genji takes care of the grounded enemies, Pharah can poke them from above. With the help of Ana’s nano-boost, Pharah can shred the opponent team into pieces.

Ana and Mercy are the best Support duo for this composition. Mercy can "pocket" Pharah and Genji. She can also stay in the air with Pharah and concentrate on dealing damage boosts to her, while Ana can take the primary Support role and heal Rein and Genji.

4) Orisa + Reaper + Torbjorn + Ana + Brigitte

Team comp with Orisa, Reaper, Torbjorn, Ana, and Brigitte (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Reaper + Torbjorn

Support: Ana + Brigitte

This combination is one of the more aggressive ones seen in Overwatch 2. Reaper and Torbjorns can repel attacks and swiftly purge areas under enemy control.

After a series of nerfs and buffs, Orisa is in her best possible state. Ana and her teammates greatly benefit from Orisa’s capacity to defend and make room for her team. While Ana focuses on other teammates, Orisa can use her Fortify to take less damage from her adversaries. A nano-boosted Orisa can create chaos by using her ultimate to gather enemies in a smaller area like Zarya.

Reaper’s passive ability will improve his healing capacity if he is affected by Ana's Biotic grenade, which boosts all healing sources. It will help Reaper to play more aggressively during a match in Overwatch 2 and flank behind enemy lines. On the other side, Torbjorn can place his turret in a high ground beyond enemy sight and can poke them. His turret can also watch the flank for Ana, as it can give a decent amount of damage to the flanking enemies.

Ana and Brigitte a rare combo to watch, but if played correctly, they will be unstoppable. Ana can use her Sleep Dart to render flanking enemies unconscious. After that, Reaper or Torbjorn can help him in the backline. While Ana is busy focusing on other teammates, Brigitte and Reaper can work together at close range. They can play behind Orisa, resulting in many healing opportunities for the three.

3) Ramattra + Soldier 76 + Echo + Ana + Lifeweaver

Team comp with Ramattra, Soldier 76, Echo, Ana, and Lifeweaver (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Ramattra

Damage: Soldier 76 + Echo

Support: Ana + Lifeweaver

This Overwatch 2 team composition is suitable for both Defense and Offense. Soldier's hitscan playstyle and Echo's airborne abilities benefit the team greatly, as both heroes can cover a lot of ground and deal considerable damage.

Ramattra is the latest addition as the Tank hero in Overwatch 2. His Nemesis form is a nightmare for his enemy team. He can absorb the most damage from the enemy team because of his massive health pool. As he has a massive hitbox, Ana can heal him from any distance. His ultimate is one of the deadliest ultimates in Overwatch 2. The nano-boost by Ana makes him an unkillable character who deals more damage than usual and receives less damage from his adversaries.

Soldier 76 is one of the easiest hitscan characters to play in Overwatch 2. Players can do massive damage by just shooting the enemies and combining it with the Helix Rocket to do additional damage. After applying Ana’s nano-boost, Soldier 76 becomes a major threat to the enemy team. His ultimate Tactical Visor can destroy enemies within a short span. While Soldier 76 can take care of the ground, Echo can poke enemies from above. She can finish off enemies with his Sticky Bomb or Focusing beam while using her mobility to her advantage.

Lifeweaver is a fresh addition to the Support roster of Overwatch 2. He can use Life Grip to pull an ally towards himself to help them escape if things go south in a fight. He can use his Pedal platform to raise Ana to higher ground so that she can get a better view of her teammates alongside her enemies.

2) Wrecking Ball + Sojourn + Bastion + Ana + Zenyatta

Team comp with Wrecking Ball, Sojourn, Bastion, Ana, and Zenyatta (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Wrecking Ball

Damage: Junkrat + Bastion

Support: Ana + Zenyatta

This Overwatch 2 team composition is a well-balanced one. Wrecking Ball is a Tank that can block a wide area, and by using his ultimate Minefield, he can push his adversaries back.

Wrecking Ball is very adaptable in his team play, and with the help of his movement-oriented kit, he can destroy the enemy team’s plan. Ana can heal Wrecking Ball from afar as long as he’s in her line of sight. In nano-boosted condition, Wrecking Ball’s piledriver not only knocks back the enemies but can also easily destroy any low-health pool enemy.

Sojourn and Bastion are a massive damage-dealing duo in Overwatch 2. Bastion is known as the tank-shredding DPS. With the help of Ana’s nano-boost, he can melt his enemies within seconds. The only drawback of this combination is the immobility of Bastion. Soujourn can fulfill this mobility problem by jumping around from place to place and taking the high ground. After using the nano-boost, Ana can rely on Sojourn to one-shot enemies with her ultimate Overclock.

Ana and Zenyatta are the best Support combo for this composition. While Ana uses her Biotic Grenade and Sleep darts to help her team win fights, Zenyatta can place his orbs of Discord on his opponents and assist his team's DPS characters in finishing the enemies easily.

1) Zarya + Reaper + Genji + Ana + Moira

Team comp with Zarya, Reaper, Genji, Ana, and Moira (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Zarya

Damage: Reaper + Genji

Support: Ana + Moira

This team composition in Overwatch 2 is heavily offensive. Players can use Zarya if they want to and help the Support players by staying in the backline.

Zarya can provide her Projected barriers to both the DPS heroes if their ability is on cooldown. She can also provide barriers to Ana if her adversaries poke them from the back. A nano-boosted Zarya can melt her foes within seconds and receives less damage from her adversaries. Her ultimate be used in tandem with a nano-boosted Reaper’s Death Blossom or nano-booster Genji’s Nanoblade alongside a Biotic grenade from Ana as it immobilizes the enemies and gathers them into a small area.

Reaper and Genji are an insane damage-giving combo. Being a versatile Support character, Ana can heal both of them from quite a far distance. Reaper can take close-range fights, while Genji can dive into the backline and finish the enemies. A nano-boosted Genji and Reaper are nightmares for the opponent team. Genji can one-shot any DPS or Support character in boosted state. A nano-boosted Reaper can be a nightmare for a Tank of any size.

Ana and Moira are a great Support duo. While Ana can heal long-range, Moira can help her teammates by healing from close and mid-range. Ana can stop her enemies from healing for a couple of seconds, thanks to her Biotic Grenade. After she stops the healing effect, it’s a cakewalk for Genji or Reaper to finish off the enemies. Ana’s sleep dart can also cancel out any ultimates from the enemy team.

Some of the honorable mentions that need to be done are D.Va, Baptiste, and Kiriko. As Overwatch consists of many heroes, some might be ignored in the abovementioned team compositions. Players can use as many compositions as they want, but their main focus should be winning the match and grinding their way to rank up while extracting the most fun.

