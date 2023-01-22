Overwatch 2 Support tier list (2023): All Heroes ranked from best to worst

In Overwatch 2, the Support role is one of the most important in the game. This role includes Heroes that provide Healing and other beneficial abilities to their team. To determine who is the strongest and most versatile in the current meta, a tier list ranking all of the Support Heroes is necessary.

This list serves as a valuable resource for both new players looking for guidance and seasoned veterans seeking a refresher on the strengths and weaknesses of each Support Hero in Overwatch 2.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer's opinion.

Brigitte, Mercy, and 6 other Support heroes in Overwatch 2 ranked

1) Baptiste

Baptiste is a powerful and versatile Support Hero who excels in regenerating health and causing damage. His unique ability, called the Amplification Matrix, increases the effectiveness of all allies' healing powers.

Meanwhile, Immortality Field creates a zone that prevents teammates from dying for a short period. He is the best Support hero because his kit is based on AoE healing.

2) Moira

Moira is a Support Hero that can provide both Healing and damage. Her Biotic Grasp allows her to heal allies and damage enemies simultaneously.

Her ultimate ability, Coalescence, will rejuvenate all allies, impair all enemies it passes through, and has no damage or heal fall-off based on distance. She's a good pick, as she can dish out an equal amount of damage and healing for her allies.

3) Lucio

Lucio is a support hero who provides speed boosts and healing to his teammates. His Crossfade allows him to switch between a speed boost and a healing aura, making him a versatile option. Soundwave ability is a knockback that can also disrupt enemy lines.

His ultimate power, Sound Barrier, provides a shield to all associates in the area, which helps to push the site and even hold one. Lucio can be used with a flanking hero to take out the enemy's backline, making the duo nearly invincible with the speed boost he provides.

4) Zenyatta

Zenyatta is a support hero that specializes in providing Healing and crowd control. His Orb of Harmony ability can be used to heal an ally, while his Orb of Discord ability can amplify damage dealt to an enemy.

His ultimate ability, Transcendence, provides a powerful healing aura to all allies in the area. An equally good pick, he's mostly the character who plays the role of a more traditional support hero. He's an AoE healer, making him an excellent pick for beginners. He is more of a situational pick than a sure pick which places him at number 4.

5) Brigitte

Brigitte is a support hero that specializes in providing healing and melee combat. Her Repair Pack ability can be used to heal allies, while her Rocket Flail ability can damage enemies.

Rally, the ultimate ability of Brigitte, provides a speed boost and a temporary shield to all teammates in the area. Her melee damage abilities and the fact that she provides protection like tank heroes make her a good choice for Overwatch 2 support hero players. However, she is a melee-based hero tough to master as she has a lot of abilities. She is thus placed at number 5, as the other characters on this list are also gifted with range attack abilities.

6) Mercy

Mercy is a support hero that specializes in providing Healing. Her Caduceus Staff ability can heal allies, while her Caduceus Blaster can damage enemies.

Her ultimate ability, Valkyrie, enables her to fly and provides a powerful boost to her regeneration and destruction abilities. She's pretty easy to pick and play but hard to master, which puts her at number 6 on the list. Her ability and movement mechanics make her a powerful support hero but not as powerful as those above her.

7) Kiriko

Kiriko is a great support hero in Overwatch 2 for a few reasons. Firstly, she has incredible mobility thanks to her Swift Step ability, which allows her to get to her teammates in need quickly. Secondly, her Healing Ofuda ability allows her to heal multiple allies at once, and her Kunai ability gives her a great deal of offensive power.

Thirdly, her Protection Suzu ability can protect and help her associates for a few seconds, allowing her team to survive big damage spikes. Kiriko is gifted with many abilities, but she becomes adamant when it comes to mastering them, adding to the fact that she is in no way near Ana's toughness.

8) Ana

Ana is a support hero that specializes in providing Healing and crowd control. Her Biotic Rifle ability can be used to heal allies or damage enemies, depending on the situation. Her Sleep Dart ability can put opponents to sleep, making them vulnerable to attack.

Her ultimate ability, Nano Boost, provides a powerful boost to an ally's abilities. She's the most formidable hero to master in Overwatch 2, as a player needs near-perfect aim-to-land shots and a lot of game sense to play around the map. The other heroes on this list are far more forgiving.

In conclusion, the support heroes in Overwatch 2 are mighty and versatile. Each Overwatch 2 hero has their own unique strengths and weaknesses, and the best support hero for you will depend on your playstyle and the situation you find yourself in.

When playing as a support hero in Overwatch 2, it's crucial to communicate effectively with your team and always to be aware of what's happening on the battlefield. A good support player can make a huge difference in a match and often turn the tide of battle in your team's favor.

Overall, Overwatch 2 is full of powerful and versatile support heroes that can make a huge difference in any match. Baptiste, Moira, Lucio, Zenyatta, Brigitte, Mercy, Kiriko, and Ana all offer different capabilities and strategies to help your team achieve victory.

Poll : 0 votes