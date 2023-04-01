5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Wrecking Ball

The need for team synergy and coordination in Overwatch 2 is more imperative than ever since the game switched from 6v6 to 5v5 matches. The title gives its players the freedom to choose from a large roster of heroes. With each hero carrying unique abilities, teammates can find different ways to be creative and synergize in order to win their games.

Overwatch 2 allows players to try a variety of combinations and playstyles in the game. While hypermobile heroes are ideal for a dive composition, nothing stops them from also performing well in a brawl make-up.

This article lists five heroes that would work well when paired with Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 heroes that dominate Overwatch 2 when paired with Wrecking Ball: Genji, Tracer, and more

Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, is one of Overwatch 2's most popular heroes. He is extremely mobile compared to other Tank heroes. His utility lies in his ability to disrupt and cause a ton of chaos among his enemies.

By diving into the opposing team, Wrecking Ball will draw attention to himself, forcing enemies to focus their attacks on him and creating a lot of space for his allies to advance. His mobility is the key to being an effective force on the field and winning fights for his team.

With all this in mind, here's a look at the five best heroes to pair him with.

1) Genji

Overwatch 2's Genji thrives in chaos and will be a great partner for Wrecking Ball. With Wrecking Ball being a big distraction in the enemy backline, Genji can find the right opportunity to strike. His mobility gives him a variety of options on how to engage.

When Wrecking Ball uses his Piledriver to hurt and launch enemies in the air, Genji can quickly sweep in and get those eliminations with his Shurikens and Swift Strike. Genji's Dragonblade also complements Wrecking Ball's Piledriver, easily ascertaining a team wipe.

2) Tracer

Tracer and Wrecking Ball would be a menace to deal with in Overwatch 2. With proper coordination and communication, they can become unstoppable. Equipped with hypermobile kits, both heroes have the potential to cause chaos for the enemy team.

Wrecking Ball's ability to knock people off and launch them in his Ball form, as well as with his Piledriver, is of great help to Tracer. With Blink, Tracer can reposition wherever necessary and instantly eliminate anyone who is wounded by Wrecking Ball.

3) Echo

Any dive composition will benefit from having an Echo. The hero has the ability to deal massive burst damage to enemies. She is also kitted with great mobility, thanks to her Flight.

Echo can dive into the enemy team with Wrecking Ball, dealing great damage. Wrecking Ball's disruption and his ability to Piledrive and knock people around in Ball form offer great synergy. While Wrecking Ball initiates a fight, Echo can wreak havoc from the skies.

4) Sombra

Though not the strongest damage-dealing hero on the roster, Sombra has great potential in her kit. Her Hack allows her to handicap enemies by removing their abilities for a short duration. With Hack being able to take control of health packs, Sombra makes the game an uneven playing field for the enemies.

Wrecking Ball's ability to target any hacked enemies, along with Sombra's follow-up damage, can instantly secure eliminations. The hacked health packs are also game-changing, allowing him to quickly reposition in times of need and get his health up in a jiffy.

5) Ana

Though Ana cannot follow Wrecking Ball around all the time, her Biotic Rifle enables her to stay a safe distance away from the chaos and keep the team healthy and thriving.

Ana's Biotic Grenade acts as a great supplement to Wrecking Ball's Piledriver. With the ability to negate healing and deal damage, this combination is devastating.

Nano Boost also pairs greatly with Wrecking Ball, allowing him to be a menace on the field. With the 50% damage resistance and damage boost, it can be game-changing when used correctly.

