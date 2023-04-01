5 Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Echo

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch 2 is a resident 5v5 first-person shooter (FPS). It offers three different classes of heroes for players to choose from, with every hero possessing abilities unique to them. Being a team-based multiplayer game, Overwatch 2 requires proper strategy and communication to win. Damage heroes are exemplary at assisting Tanks in creating space and securing eliminations.

While Tanks draw attention away from their team to themselves, Damage heroes can find the required space and eliminate hostiles within that timeframe.

5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Echo

Designed and crafted by Dr. Mina Liao, Echo is an adaptive robot with the most sophisticated artificial intelligence in the world. Her adaptive A.I. allows Echo to be a devastating foe to face on the battlefield.

Tri-Shot, Echo’s primary fires three shots at once in a triangle pattern, each pellet dealing 17 damage. Her secondary fire shoots a volley of six sticky bombs that detonate, dealing a total of 180 damage.

She possesses Flight, which allows her to fly forward and then free-fly for a small duration. It is a great tool to gain height, as well as reposition to a different location. Another part of her kit, Focusing Beam, channels a beam that deals 3.5x more damage to anyone who is under 50% of their health.

Echo’s ultimate, Duplicate, is undoubtedly one of the best in Overwatch 2. It allows her to become a copy of the targeted enemy hero. Enemies that Echo targets cannot switch heroes for the duration of their ability. It has one of the highest skill ceiling abilities in the game, requiring knowledge and proficiency in playing a variety of different characters.

To increase your win rate with Echo, here are the top five heroes to pick with her:

1) Mercy

Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy and Echo are unquestionably the best heroes to pair with each other in Overwatch 2. With Mercy’s Caduceus Staff, she can provide Echo with a constant supply of healing and damage buffs. She possesses great supportive powers, with Resurrect being one of them. The ability to bring a hero from death can definitely turn the tides of the game.

Mercy’s mobility allows her to closely tail Echo as she reigns terror from above. With the additional 30% damage boost, the latter's already powerful kit gets amplified and enables her to be fearless on the field.

2) Ana

Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana, like Mercy, provides Echo with great support in Overwatch 2. Her Biotic Rifle comes in handy, keeping the lattermost character's health up as she soars in the skies. The synergy Ana provides Echo blossoms when their ultimates are synced.

Echo herself can do some serious damage with Nano Boost, but her ability to Duplicate other heroes is what really opens up. With Echo pulling a successful Duplicate on an enemy hero, Ana can Nano Boost her to make the duplicated hero exceptionally powerful. It requires decent coordination to execute because if Echo uses Duplicate after being Nano-Boosted, the amplification ends immediately.

3) D.Va

D.Va (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va complements Echo’s kit as a Tank perfectly in Overwatch 2. Both D.Va and Echo being mobile heroes have the potential to create a lot of space with that. Their kits don’t just provide mobility, but also the capacity to deal large amounts of burst damage.

D.Va and Echo, together, can adopt a very aggressive playstyle and secure eliminations with ease. With Boosters and Flight, neither hero has to worry about the other being unable to keep up and easily carry on with the pace of the game.

4) Winston

Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston in Overwatch 2 is yet another Tank that complements Echo’s kit and playstyle. They form a very aggressive dive duo together. Winston’s kit allows him to dive into enemy backlines and deal sustained damage. The addition of Echo’s abilities to deal burst damage is very welcome in a dive composition.

Echo’s Focusing Beam, Sticky Bombs, and Tri-Shot provide excellent support to Winston whenever he dives in. This ability to burst huge amounts of damage can easily secure eliminations and win games.

5) Ashe

Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With her trusty Viper, Ashe in Overwatch 2 can provide a lot of suppressing and reliable fire onto the enemy team. While Echo soars in the skies, Ashe can pressurize and eliminate enemy hit-scan heroes who seek to harm the former. The latter can also, with her agile mobility, quickly reposition to help Ashe whenever she is being pestered by the enemy.

A great combination of their abilities is showcased when Echo follows up with Focusing Beam on a well-placed Dynamite by Ashe. This allows for easy eliminations with proper coordination.

With all these strategies and recommended duos for Echo in Overwatch 2, it all boils down to collaboration and proper execution of strategies. The key to winning any fight in this game depends entirely on team compatibility. Proper communication and call-outs can often be the deciding factor in the outcome of a match.

