"She said yes!" - Twitch veteran Summit1g announces marriage, online community shares heartfelt wishes

Twitch veteran Jaryd "Summit1g" took the internet by storm on May 26, 2023, when he announced his marriage to fellow Twitch content creator Caroline "Lilchipmunk." The update quickly went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, with the online community sharing their heartfelt wishes.

Jaryd's announcement on Twitter was captioned:

"She said yes! And I love her."

"Interesting seeing streamers you grew up with getting married" - Online community reacts to Summit1g's marriage announcement

Hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Summit1g is one of the most well-known personalities in the livestreaming industry. He is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who transitioned to full-time broadcasting on Twitch in 2016. Jaryd has amassed 6,189,007 followers and is the tenth most popular English-speaking personality at the time of writing.

As mentioned earlier, the content creator made headlines after he announced his marriage to Lilchipmunk. The update was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein it quickly became the most popular post. Redditor u/Little-Fix4's take on the news garnered over 95 upvotes:

"If my memory serves me right didn't his Twitch Chat kind of play match-maker? Hooking them both up before a TwitchCon or am I misremembering? Regardless, kind of interesting, seeing streamers you grew up with getting married and having kids. Example: Lirik."

Another Reddit user, u/Sleepy_Azathoth, said that the couple appeared to be very happy:

One community member made a lighthearted comment, saying that the streamer was getting married, as well as reaching the maximum level in hardcore World of Warcraft:

Meanwhile, several others joked about Summit1g not wearing his iconic cap in the photos:

Here are some more relevant reactions from the streamer-focused forum:

The 36-year-old personality's announcement received over 1.7 million views and more than 34.7k likes on Twitter. Jaryd later explained his decision to reveal his marital status by saying:

The streamer's response to his marriage announcement (Image via Twitter)

Several prominent internet personalities like Timothy "TimTheTatman," Rachell "Valkyrae," Nicholas "Nickmercs," and Ben "CohhCarnage" congratulated Summit1g:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Summit1g's partner, Lilchipmunk, is also a partnered Twitch streamer. She is an avid gamer, having played 76 different titles on her channel. League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Beat Saber, and Grand Theft Auto 5 are among her most played games. She boasts 446,066 followers and averages 254 viewers per stream.

