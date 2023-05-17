Twitch veteran Summit1g hilariously falls asleep during Rust Twitch Rivals, starts playing WoW after waking up

Veteran Twitch streamer Jaryd "summit1g" had a rather comical moment in his recent Rust stream when he dozed off for about an hour while live streaming. Around three hours and thirty minutes into his stream, he accidentally fell asleep, resulting in the absence of any audio recording on his stream until approximately around the four hours and fifty-four-minute mark.

Adding to the humor, summit1g amusingly switched gears immediately after waking up and started playing World of Warcraft, inadvertently revealing his lack of enthusiasm towards Rust.

Summit1g falls asleep during live stream, says he can't be a "perfect streamer" all the time

During his latest stream, popular Twitch personality summit1g had an amusing mishap when he inadvertently fell asleep for an extended period, much to the amusement of his chat.

It is worth mentioning that the streamer, summit1g, is not typically known for playing Rust. His usual streams revolve around World of Warcraft, with occasional appearances of CS:GO. This makes his moment of dozing off during a Rust stream even more unexpected and comical for his viewers.

After waking up, however, he explained:

"You know what? Sleeping is part of the show sometimes, alright? They're still here. Chat, you guys entertained?"

His partner, who was with him at the time, said:

"He was sleeping on my legs. He seized my pants and they are from TNA. You guys know what TNA stand for, right? It's a brand."

(Timestamp: 04:54:55)

Jaryd also added:

"You know what chat, I don't lie to you guys, sometimes you get horrible f**king content from me, and today, that content was sleeping. You know what? f**k man, I can't be a perfect streamer every goddamn day. That's just how it is.

He continued:

"You get a little bit of everything here. You get some good content, you get some mediocre content, you get some absolutely horrible f**king content, you get some sh*t that might not even be called f**king content..."

Here's what the community said

The clip was shared across the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, eliciting various reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

With a staggering following of over 62 million, Jaryd continues to hold his position as one of the most popular Twitch streamers. Currently, he is the most-watched World of Warcraft streamer on the platform.

