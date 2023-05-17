"Stop listening to Asmon!": Asmongold responds to criticism from Diablo 4 community after badmouthing the game's beta launch

Zack "Asmongold" is a veteran MMORP streamer who has been quite critical of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4, which has had quite a few beta tests recently. The fourth installment in the much-beloved franchise has received scathing reviews from a sizeable portion of the community, who have pointed out various things that they do not like about it.

Being one of the top RPG streamers with thousands of hours invested in titles such as Path of Exile and World of Warcraft, Asmongold's opinion on games has come to be regarded as very influential. To that end, his recent critique of Diablo 4 resulted in a post on the game's subreddit that derided and insulted his ability to play the title.

While streaming on his alternate account on Twitch, Asmongold incredulously read parts of the post and subsequent comments, beginning with:

"The top post on the front page of the Diablo 4 subreddit is called 'Stop listening to Asmon'. Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy. Every video I ever see of this dude reviewing games and classes is just him complaining this is too weak this feature sucks. Pretty sure his whole gimmick is to complain."

"That's right, I have ruined Diablo 4": Asmongold discusses viral Reddit post claiming his opinions on the game are invalid

Much like other reviewers and players online, Asmongold found some classes, such as the Druid and Necromancer, to be quite weak in Diablo 4. However, the viral Reddit post claimed the complete opposite and even went as far as to claim that players are ruining the game by listening to the OTK co-founder:

"Necros don't suck. Druid can absolutely wreck. There's been videos to prove it Diablo is meant to be kinda difficult. Play your build, play around your style. Stop letting Asmon ruin the game for you."

In response, the streamer made this sarcastic comment and noted how much traction the post had gotten on the subreddit:

"That's right gentlemen I have ruined Diablo 4. So, this post right here received 1.4k updates and it received, even more importantly, over 1,000 comments. Let's see what they have to say."

After going through a couple of comments that claimed that he not only had bad skills but that he also hated playing games, the content creator countered:

"That is crazy it has nothing to do with any objective, like, analysis that I provided on the classes. These are just all personal insults and about how I'm bad at video games."

After talking about building a highly advanced build that would take "one hour to explain," Asmongold went into detail about why Druid is not a good class. He read a comment about how players can utilize certain abilities to clear some stages and acknowledged that things could be cleared by using the Druid.

Timestamp: 0:05:17

However, Asmongold still doubled down on his previous point about it being a weak class and claimed that whatever the Druid could do at a certain level, other classes could do better and easier:

"You know what, any other class could have done that easier, it's the worst class. Druid is by far the worst class."

To prove his point, he compared choosing Druid in Diablo 4 to having one leg in a race involving people with two legs:

"Let's say that you have two people that are running a race. One person has one leg and the other person has two legs. The person with one leg will probably eventually get over the finish line. Does that mean you should want to have one leg and not two legs? I would say not."

How did viewers react to the clip?

Most fans agreed with Asmongold's criticism and commended the fact that he hit back at personal insults with an analysis of the game. Here are some comments from the YouTube clip.

Comments under the YouTuber clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 6, 2023. Since Asmongold is one of the biggest MMORPG streamers on Twitch, fans can expect him to play the game when it fully releases despite his reservations.

Poll : 0 votes