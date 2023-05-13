How old is Summit1g in 2023? Tracing streamer's age, career, and more

With over a decade of experience, Jaryd "summit1G" Lazar has become a prominent figure in the streaming world. The former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro has consistently impressed viewers with his extensive knowledge and exceptional gameplay in first-person shooter (FPS) games, survival games, battle royales, and role-playing games (RPG).

The American streamer and content creator has built a massive following on Twitch and YouTube thanks to his exceptional skill and expertise in various video games, engaging personality, versatility and game variety, and dedication to his craft. Jaryd currently has over 719K subscribers on YouTube and an impressive count of 6.2 million followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform.

Lazar has established himself as a prominent figure in the live-streaming community by showcasing his talent, connecting with his audience, and consistently delivering entertaining content.

How old is Summit1G?

Jaryd was born on April 23, 1987, making him 36 years old as of May 2023. Despite his popularity, he prefers to live a quiet life offscreen and has kept his personal details private. Some sources suggest he was born in Orange County, California, and list his current residence as Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A glimpse into Summit1g’s streaming career

YouTube

Jaryd first forayed into the digital world on January 18, 2013, when he registered his YouTube channel under his now-famous moniker. He did not waste any time before jumping right in and uploading his debut video titled "WarZ - summit1g: Post Office Round 1" on the very same day. The 53-second-long clip featured Jaryd playing a survival horror MMO known as Infestation: Survivor Stories, formerly WarZ.

At the time of writing, Lazar has uploaded over 1,390 videos to his YouTube channel, as reported by SocialBlade, with his most popular video earning an astonishing count of over 2.5 million views. The video, "Summit1G Athena Chest Steal #2 (Double steal)," was uploaded on January 1, 2019, and featured him playing Rare's and Microsoft Studios' multiplayer action-adventure game, Sea of Thieves.

Twitch

The controversial and polarizing internet celebrity has been identified primarily as a Twitch streamer than a YouTuber despite only formally joining the purple platform in November of 2016. Shortly after joining Amazon's coveted streaming platform, Jaryd garnered widespread attention for overtaking fellow streamer Tom "Syndicate" and eventually became the most-followed channel in 2018 after he surpassed Riot Games.

Despite becoming a full-time streamer in 2016, Jaryd used to stream as early as 2012 when he uploaded videos from his official matches during his days as a CS: GO professional player.

Since 2016, Lazar has emerged as a highly popular and versatile streamer on Twitch, attracting an average of nearly 22,000 viewers per stream. His broadcasts consistently draw in a large audience as he engages in the gameplay of popular titles such as Day, Fortnite, Escape from Tarkov, and Rust. Viewers eagerly tune in to witness his gaming adventures in these widely enjoyed games.

As of May 2023, Summit1G has streamed for over 22,317 hours and averages about 21.7K viewers per stream, with a peak viewership of over 310.9K since his full-time debut in 2017.

