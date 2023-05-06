"Funny how it relates to gaming" - EsfandTV compares MMA to grinding Scarab Lord in World of Warcraft

Tim “EsfandTV” recently joined Summit1g for live commentary of ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado. During the stream, they also spoke with Marcus Almeida, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner who competes in ONE’s Heavyweight division. While commentating on this event, the OTK member would compare the rigors of Mixed Martial Arts to the grinding and work he does playing World of Warcraft. Specifically, he spoke about the grind for the “Scarab Lord” title and PVPing.

Though EsfandTV is well-known for his PVP prowess in World of Warcraft, it didn’t seem like Marcus Almeida knew too much about that. The streamer persisted in trying to explain how the two situations are similar.

“It’s funny how it relates to gaming, as gaming is similar.”

OTK’s EsfandTV compares grinding for Scarab Lord and PVP to the rigors of MMA

While commentating on ONE Fight Night 10 Live, EsfandTV tried to convince Heavyweight competitor Marcus Almeida that being a professional live streamer/gamer has things in common with competitive Mixed Martial Arts. Admittedly, being a pro gamer takes a great deal of practice and work, but the MMA fighter didn’t seem convinced.

“It’s funny how it relates to gaming, as gaming is similar. Us being professional gamers, so if I don’t train for my game, I was a Grand Marshall Scarab Lord, and back-to-back Gladiator in World of Warcraft.”

As EsfandTV said this, Summit1g laughed. For those who are unfamiliar, Grand Marshall was the highest PVP rank Alliance players could attain in the early days of World of Warcraft. Scarab Lord, while not linked to PVP, is an incredibly rare title that only certain players could ever unlock.

It involved completing the Ahn Qiraji event in Vanilla (or in Classic World of Warcraft) and being among the players to complete a specific quest at the end of the event. It takes an incredible amount of grinding and work within the confines of World of Warcraft.

“For me, for me, I kind of stepped away for a while, and I let go of my training. So I gotta get back into it. So I completely relate, I completely understand.”

Summit1g would laugh about EsfandTV bragging about being a “Scarab Lord,” and Marcus would ask what it was again, leading to Summit1g once again declaring, “He’s a Scarab Lord!”.

When Summit1g asked the WoW streamer what it took to unlock the Scarab Lord title in World of Warcraft, Tim would seriously answer, “You kill 40,000 bugs.” Marcus would remark that it was, in fact, a lot of bugs, and Summit would resume his gales of laughter. He wasn’t alone, though, as Summit’s chat found the whole interaction hilarious.

Reddit reacts to the “Scarab Lord” conversation

Not everyone thought that MMA and Gaming take the same amount of hard work (Image via Reddit/LiveStreamFails)

Many on the LiveStreamFails subReddit found it to be funny. Summit1g was the topic of discussion as much as EsfandTV was. Some thought the streamer was hiding his head in embarrassment, but another response stated that wasn’t the reason - or at least not the main reason.

One Redditor pointed out that Summit was putting his head down repeatedly, and this likely was a symptom of how often he streams and his age. Another sarcastically talked about how intense it is to grind for roughly 20 hours daily in World of Warcraft.

Others would admit that they understood just how intense it is to grind something like Scarab Lord in World of Warcraft, thanks to other content creators. It is admittedly one of the more complex grinds in the MMO and one that can’t even be completed on retail servers anymore.

Another fan responded by saying they’d rather get beat in an MMA fight than ever do Scarab Lord again, showing just how tedious and lengthy the grind is.

Though this took place during an MMA livestream, EsfandTV seriously explained how he felt professional gaming took as much dedication and training as Mixed Martial Arts.

While everybody may not agree with the OTK streamer, the achievements Tim completed are only done by the most dedicated and skilled World of Warcraft players.

