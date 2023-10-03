"Erobb shirtless has more views than most girls shirtless" - Pokimane astounded at how popular Erobb221's 'Ogre Lounging' clip has gotten

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" returned to her channel on October 2, 2023, and reviewed the streamer items that were auctioned off at Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Gala for Good event. One of the things that piqued her interest was a piece of artwork featuring content creator Eric "Erobb221." Fans then added context to the painting by sharing the viral Ogre Lounging clip.

Pokimane burst out laughing after watching the clip. However, when her attention was drawn to the number of views, which was over 1.6 million, she was completely taken aback.

The content creator jokingly remarked:

"Erobb shirtless has more views than most girls shirtless, would probably get. That's incredible! I hope he feels like a king."

"Those are real motherf**king views!" - Pokimane respects Erobb221 after seeing how popular the streamer's 'Ogre' video has become

Pokimane was about 25 minutes into her broadcast when she came across the Erobb221 artwork on an auction website. Almost immediately, viewers requested that she enable a Twitch emote known as "Ogre."

The streamer was amused when she saw that her chat room was filled with viewers spamming the Twitch emote. She did, however, wonder if the emote violated the platform's Terms of Service (ToS):

"Oh, I guess you really do want to use it! Slay. I don't think this is ToS. 'It's a shirtless guy and, apparently, shirtless guys are okay.' Like, let's be for real... I was going to say something I probably shouldn't. I'm not going to say. All good."

Viewers then shared the infamous Ogre Lounging clip that inspired the artwork.

Timestamp: 00:25:05

The OfflineTV member and co-founder was astounded by the views the video had gotten. She expressed admiration for Erobb, claiming that Twitch clip views were "real" when compared to TikTok and YouTube Shorts views:

"1.6 million! And listen, guys, these are Twitch clip views. Like, those are real motherf**king views. We're not talking about f**king TikTok views or Shorts on YouTube views. These are real f**king views! Respect."

The Moroccan-Canadian personality reviewed the "Ogre" painting that was auctioned off at QTCinderella's event once more and added:

"You know, now that I've seen that clip, this is actually beautiful. This is art. 'It's in every LSF (LivestreamFail subreddit) thread.' That's funny."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The Twitch star's take on Erobb221's viral Twitch clip was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Pokimane has cemented herself as one of the most popular Twitch personalities, boasting over 9.3 million followers. In addition to being a prominent Just Chatting and IRL streamer, the 27-year-old is also an avid gamer, having played League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Among Us, and GTA 5.