What is NA Legends Invitational? Disguised Toast's League of Legends tournament's participants, dates, and more revealed

On August 21, 2023, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" appeared as a guest on the analyst desk at the League of Legends NA LCS finals between C9 and NRG. Following the conclusion of the first game, Disguised Toast took the opportunity to announce a new LoL tournament called the NA Legends Invitational.

It is a two-day event that will begin on September 16, 2023, and end the following day. The NA Legends Invitational will be streamed live on Disguised Toast's official Twitch channel.

The tournament will feature four teams with the following captains:

William "Scarra"

Hammoudi "Yassuo"

Zaqueri "Aphromoo"

Zachary "Sneaky"

Disguised Toast provides details about the League of Legends NA Legends Invitational

Expand Tweet

The announcement was made at the 02:57-hour mark of the NA LCS finals when James "Dash" inquired about the future of Team DSG after winning the League of Legends North American Challengers League (NACL).

In response, the OfflineTV member said:

"Well, with the NACL, it's kind of, like, the future of League of Legends, and here, at the LCS, it's the present of League of Legends. But let's not forget the people that got League anywhere..."

Jeremy then officially announced the NA Legends Invitational, in which four teams would compete. Furthermore, each team would consist of three streamers, two professional LoL players from the LCS and the NACL, respectively:

"So, we're announcing the NA Legends Invitational. We're hosting it with Riot, LCS, and NACL. And, each team will have three streamers. Old school players such as Scarra, Yassuo, Aphromoo, and Sneaky, as well as some of your other favorites that will be playing on the team. One LCS player and one NACL player."

Timestamp: 02:57:10

Disguised Toast also announced that team drafts will begin on September 3, 2023. He added:

"We're going to be doing the drafts on September 3, so we're going to see the clash of NA talent from all generations."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's announcement

Disguised Toast's announcement has received a lot of attention on Twitter, with Yassuo thanking the former Facebook Gaming streamer. He wrote:

"Thank you Toast for bringing me back to League of Legends."

Expand Tweet

Twitter user @oriolukasz responded, urging Disguised Toast to also bring Christian "IWillDominate" to the event:

Expand Tweet

Professional shoutcaster Alex "Magical" expressed interest in commentating at the tournament:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Disguised Toast is a well-known Twitch personality who currently has over 2.8 million followers on his channel. He joined the esports scene in January 2023, when he officially announced the roster for his professional Valorant team.