How much money did QTCinderella's The Gala for Good event raise? Top bids, "streamer date auctions," and more explored

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" returned with her latest game show titled "Gala for Good." The live stream included some of the biggest names from the streaming world auctioning their personal items to the audience, both in attendance and online. The charity stream was in aid of climate and environment-related organizations.

As expected, QTCinderella's event exceeded expectations. Although they initially set a modest goal of $50K, the website has currently raised over $127K, and it continues to increase. Donations will be open until 7 PM PT.

What are the biggest bids in QTCinderella's Gala For Good?

QTCinderella's Gala For Good charity auction has already featured numerous items that have fetched prices ranging from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

While these figures are currently live, it's important to note that they may continue to increase, as the website will remain operational until tomorrow.

The Gala For Good charity auction featured a diverse range of items, including everything from PSA-graded Pokémon cards to actual gaming consoles. Here are some of the top bids (so far):

Alpharad's Jaiden's Diamond Play Button - $6,880.13

Graded & Signed Legend of Zelda OOT from Ludwig - $3,550.00

Gucci 100T backpack from Tina Kitten - $3,250.00

Valkyrae's "Goody Box" - $3,050.00

Air Force One Scarra Shoes from Abe - $3,000.00

Alluux's Spongebob Artwork - $2,125.00

kkatamina's Japanese Pokemon Cards - $2,000.00

Jennalynnmeowri's PS5 - $1,994.69

Leslie's "goody box" from fuslie - $1,825.00

Alinity's Sweaty Black B**ty Shorts - $1,525.00

Squeex's Ultra Rare N64 with Signed Cartridge - $1,475.69

peachjars' LEGO January 6th insurrection - $1,445.00

Some of the items available for auction (Image via Tiltify.com)

Here are some more items up for grabs (Image via Tiltify.com)

Who got the highest bid for the streamer date auction?

In addition to the items on auction, there was another exciting twist to the event. Before the show, QTCinderella announced that the live stream would feature an auction of 12 streamers, including Blaire herself, who were up for grabs for a date.

This unique opportunity was exclusively available to the streamers in attendance, adding a playful element to the event. Here are the streamers that were available for bidding:

The highlight of the evening's entertainment was undoubtedly when the humorous Nick "Nmplol" made a comical yet impressive bid of $4.5K to win a date with Caroline Kwan.

There were also notable bids from HasanAbi, who offered $3K for Nathan "Blau," while Twitch streamers AustinShows and Qiyu "AkaNemsko" secured dates with bids of $3.5K and $2.5K, respectively.

All proceeds from the event are being directed to environmental charitable trusts such as Rainforest Trust, WWF, and Rainforest Foundation US. While the live event is over, the website - tiltify.com/@qtcinderella/gala-for-good - allowing donations is still up and running