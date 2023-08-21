"My kitchen is f**ked" - Twitch streamer's house gets flooded on livestream during Hurricane Hilary

Twitch streamer Caroline Kwan's broadcast on August 21, 2023, took a turn for the worse when her house began to flood amid Hurricane Hilary. For those unaware, the tropical storm has unleashed flash floods in Southern California. According to prominent news outlets, weather forecasters have warned of "life-threatening flooding" as a result of the natural disaster.

Kwan hosted a "Sunday Night Dinner" livestream earlier today. However, she spent the majority of her time off-stream dealing with a situation. At the 39-minute mark, she updated the audience, stating that water had begun to flood her home.

Providing details into the matter, the Twitch streamer said:

"My kitchen is f**ked. So, if you want to keep hanging out, I can keep playing videos. But, this is probably going to take me a minute. Because the problem is - the water keeps coming in. So, we're trying to vacuum everything up. But, this vacuum is also not working that great. So, you could keep hanging out here because my bedroom is... this is good. There is no water coming in here."

Twitch streamer Caroline Kwan abruptly ends broadcast after floods reach her setup, online community reacts

Caroline Kwan initially claimed that the flood had not affected her bedroom. When she looked beneath her streaming setup, she discovered that water had also made its way there. As a result, the Twitch streamer abruptly ended the livestream, stating that she intended to unplug all electronic devices.

While bidding farewell to her audience, Caroline Kwan stated that if she could resolve the issue, she would go live using her boyfriend Will Neff's setup. She said:

"Nevermind, I'm unplugging. Okay, I'm going to unplug everything. Yeah, so goodbye. If I can get this finished in a reasonable amount of time, I might jump on Will's computer later. But, as of right now, I need to end because I have to unplug everything."

Timestamp: 00:39:05

The content creator's clip has gone viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 80 community members weighing in on the situation. Redditor u/Dream_Easy expressed hope for Kwan's safety:

One viewer called Hurricane Hilary a "once-in-a-lifetime storm":

A couple of Redditors shared their experience with house flooding:

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Caroline Kwan is a partnered Twitch streamer and is best known for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts. She joined the platform in November 2019 and currently has 74,596 followers. Kwan is also an avid gamer, having played Alien Isolation, Resident Evil 4, Portal 2, and Little Nightmares II on her channel.