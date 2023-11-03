"YouTube just hits different" - xQc revealing amount of money he made through controversial Gaza bombing reaction video leaves fans shocked

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has revealed the amount of money he made through a controversial Gaza bombing reaction video. For those unaware, the streamer landed in hot water on November 2, 2023, when netizens on X (formerly Twitter) discovered that he had been uploading react content related to the Israel-Palestine conflict on his YouTube channel.

X user @NoodleVEVO's tweet, in which they referred to the French-Canadian content creator as a "parasite," went viral. They wrote:

"When I think about what scumf**k degenerate content parasites look like, I don't think I could possibly create parody more on the nose than this."

During a livestream on November 3, 2023, xQc disclosed that the clip that was "hated" by everyone (which has over 64,600 views) had generated a revenue of $21.90.

The revelation was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly became a hot topic of conversation. Numerous community members commented on the situation, with Redditor u/regman112 writing:

"LM*AO at +14 subs. YouTube just hits different, haha."

"I don't give a f**k about YouTube" - xQc addresses community after revealing amount of money he got from controversial Gaza bombing reaction video

During the Just Chatting segment of his livestream, xQc decided to "self-expose" himself by displaying the analytics of his controversial YouTube video titled xQc reacts to Israeli Airstrike hits Gaza Tower after Hamas Attack.

He said:

"All right, here it comes. Here it comes, boys! It's f**king leaked in real-time, chat! I've been f**king caught live, red-handed on air, making money off of this s**t. The total, the tally... the video with the clip everybody hates and is very upset about - that is not a very big deal at all in the current landscape - made a total of $21!"

Timestamp: 00:20:10

The French-Canadian personality remarked that he doesn't care about revenue generated on the Google-owned platform. He elaborated:

"People think I'm this big f**king mastermind and I'm doing this whole YouTube thing. One - you guys come in here and I don't give a f**k about YouTube. YouTube revenue for me is like... I pay the editors and I don't give a f**k. Okay?"

The streamer also explained why he uploads content on YouTube, saying:

"I upload on YouTube for people that don't like the stream or can't watch live, to catch up. Okay? If it's making money, it's cool for the editors and whatnot. But, I don't take it seriously because it's just for people. Okay? Some people try to flex my analytics or try to go against me for analytics, I don't care!"

Fans react to xQc's revelation

As mentioned earlier, the 27-year-old's revelation was trending on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

This isn't the first time xQc has faced criticism for his react content. On August 8, 2023, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein accused the Quebec native of "stealing content" from YouTubers to gain "attention and views" for himself.