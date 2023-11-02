"Seems to have negative reasoning skills" - xQc responds to Twitch streamer Frogan calling him "gross" amid recent controversy

During a livestream on November 2, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" responded to fellow content creator Morgan "Frogan's" calling him out. Felix was trending on X (formerly Twitter) after netizens discovered he was uploading react content related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Expressing her displeasure at how the French-Canadian personality had responded to criticisms, Frogan tweeted:

"@xQc, is so gross and thinks the world revolves around money since that is the only thing he uses as a 'comeback' any time somebody criticizes him. Money is the only thing xQc has since he can't maintain any interpersonal relationship(s) in his life."

Initially, xQc claimed that Frogan was "just farming" impressions with her aforementioned tweet. He said:

"Yeah, this was something that I caught when the stream started. I was like, 'I don't know why this person is acting out like that.' Yeah, I don't even know. This is just farming, to be honest. Actually, chat, do you want me to be honest with you? I didn't read it. I just screenshotted it and I posted it."

According to the 27-year-old, Frogan's social media post was "partially true." He then remarked:

"True. I mean, that's like, at least, partially true. Yeah, I was about to say - this person is not the fastest. I've seen in one of the clips recently, that was something she was talking about... on Reddit. One of her clips. She seems to have, like, negative, like, reasoning skills. Like, the negatives. And, I thought it would be probably be unfair to go too hard at her for her take, when there's nothing there."

"People take s**t too seriously" - YouTube community reacts to xQc's response to Frogan's call-out

Timestamp: 00:46:00

Felix's response to Frogan's call-out has generated significant traction in the YouTube comments section. One viewer stated that the streamer gets embroiled in "drama after drama":

According to another fan, criticizing xQc is "the best way" to garner attention on X:

YouTube user @Travixty stated that netizens were taking things "too seriously." They added:

"People take s**t too seriously, IMO (in my opinion). There's a dumb situation where things are being over-exaggerated, so posting a pointless funny picture is just a way of saying that he doesn't care, LMAO."

Felix is a Quebec native and one of the most-watched Twitch and Kick personalities. He is a former Overwatch pro who became a full-time streamer in 2016. He currently has 11,930,307 followers and averages over 35k viewers per stream.