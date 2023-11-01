"Probably like $275 million" - xQc reveals amount of money he would've bagged if his Kick and Stake gambling contracts were combined

Popular internet personality Felix "xQc" shared some fascinating details about his Kick livestreaming contract and Stake gambling deal. While interacting with his audience in a livestream, xQc claimed that if he "chose" to include gambling on Stake in his Kick contract, he would have received a mind-boggling $275 million. He said:

"If I chose to put gambling into the contract, it probably wouldn't have been $100 mill. It'll probably be something more like $225 (million) - $250 (million), right? That's just on the low-end. On the low-end, if I put both together in the contract, and I had one number for it, it would be probably like $275 (million). If I were to give a random number in my head. Okay?"

The content creator also elaborated on why he opted to keep the Kick livestreaming deal and the Stake gambling contract separate:

"But, it's not! Because, I didn't want to do that. I wanted to keep it separate and they also agreed that if I did want to go on that line, it would be separate. And, there were no talks about it until later on when I had re-signed it. Right? At that point, I asked them for it. Which is fine, to be honest. But, it was not included in and I didn't have to do it."

"This dude going to be the richest man in the world" - Fans react to xQc's clip

X user @FearedBuck's post featuring xQc's clip has garnered quite a lot of attention. One netizen wondered if Adin Ross' Kick deal was worth more than the French-Canadian personality's:

Another fan referred to the Twitch star as "super rich":

X user @Valedelgato's comment was liked by numerous netizens. They wrote:

"This dude going to be the richest man in the world just from playing video games."

Here are some more pertinent responses:

xQc is among the most renowned personalities in the livestreaming industry, best known for his Just Chatting and gaming-related content. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2014 and currently boasts an impressive 11,930,595 followers.