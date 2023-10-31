"Nick is losing it" - xQc calls Nickmercs "disingenuous" for saying he is required to gamble because of Kick contract

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has spoken out against Nicholas "Nickmercs'" recent claims about his Kick contract. For those unaware, on October 30, 2023, the latter revealed that he would begin gambling on his broadcast as part of his contract. Nickmercs also stated that he planned on traveling to "another place" because gambling on Stake was something he "couldn't do" in America.

xQc seemingly voiced his disapproval of Nickmercs' sentiments, claiming that it was the FaZe Clan co-owner who explicitly included a gambling clause in his Kick contract and likely requested a deal from Stake:

"So, if Nick has a f**king clause that says he's got to gamble - he put it there! And, on top of that, and an employee literally said on Twitter that the contract is separate. So, not only did he sign for Kick only, he asked for a Stake deal. He got a Stake deal. He should have said, 'Oh, guys, I got to gamble. It's part of the contract,' when it's not!"

xQc went on to refer to Nickmercs as "disingenuous" and remarked:

"That's just disingenuous. Okay? Nick is bugging. Nick has got to fix this s**t up. Okay? I don't know what's wrong with Nick. Nick is losing it. Please! Don't talk like that."

"We don't talk like that because it's f**king stupid!" - xQc goes off at Nickmercs after the latter reveals he's required to gamble as a part of his Kick contract

After claiming that Nickmercs "lost it" and that he needed to "fix" the situation, xQc asserted that he or Tyler "Trainwreckstv" could have spoken like the FPS streamer. However, they chose not to.

He elaborated:

"There are times where I could've spoken like that. Train could've spoken like that. We could've all spoken like that. Okay? We don't talk like that because it's f**king stupid! Okay? If you make a decision, you have to stand tall above it."

The former Overwatch pro's attention was drawn to a comment made on his official subreddit, with Redditor u/JustSideClimb writing that xQc would defend Nickmercs' gambling on Kick livestream "with his life."

Timestamp: 00:42:05

The 27-year-old content creator's response was:

"Well, dude, of course, I will! It's the truth. Defend the truth at all costs. I've always said this. What's wrong with you? Guys, this is the truth, though! Like, isn't it kind of insane, though, like... how people throw mud and make false misinformation? And, they're like, 'Guys, watch them debunk it. Chat, they're so dumb! Yo, watch him trying to debunk this s**t, dude! When he's right about it! Yo, watch him do it!'"

xQc added:

"Dude, of course. Like, what is wrong with you? That's like somebody telling you - 'Oh, dude, you're a thief and you're a scammer.'"

Fans react to the streamer's take

xQc calling Nickmercs out quickly garnered traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community said:

On October 30, 2023, Nickmercs went live for the first time on Kick. In a nine-hour livestream titled Hibernating, the 32-year-old played a variety of multiplayer games, including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.