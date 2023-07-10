Controversial Twitch streamer Greekgodx accuses Trainwreckstv of "doing anything" to get people hooked on gambling, latter responds

During a recent livestream, controversial Twitch streamer Dimitri 'Greekgodx' Antonatos got together with Kick ambassador Tyler 'Trainwreckstv' Niknam. A moment from their interaction has gone viral on Reddit, during which the internet personalities engaged in a bit of altercation. It all started when Greekgodx confronted Trainwreckstv and accused him of "doing anything" to get people addicted to gambling.

The Iranian-American personality found the Twitch streamer's arguments "interesting," calling the latter's perspective on him "very peculiar." According to Trainwreckstv, Greekgodx's claims were "super disingenuous."

"Why don't you play Diablo on stream?" - Twitch streamer Greekgodx confronts Trainwreckstv for broadcasting primarily gambling-related content

The minute-long clip started with Trainwreckstv asking Greekgodx if he had watched his recent livestreams. The Briton responded by saying he observed the 32-year-old creator primarily hosting gambling-related content, such as opening cases in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

He also encouraged Trainwreckstv to play more games on his channel:

"Yeah, opening cases. Gambling. Anything to get people hooked to that content. Play story games on stream. Play a story game. Why don't you play Diablo on stream?"

Tyler was astounded by Dimitri's remarks and said:

"Interesting! Your entire viewpoint of me is very peculiar! Despite knowing me, it's very peculiar. Everything you said is super disingenuous! It's super disingenuous!"

The Twitch streamer disagreed with Trainwreckstv's response. He claimed that prominent personalities like them serve as role models for their audiences:

"No, it's not. How is that disingenuous? People like you - you're a role model. Right? (Trainwreckstv interrupts the Twitch streamer and asks if he's also a role model) Yeah, we're both role models because with great powers comes great responsibility. You have a lot of viewers, that is great power within the words you speak and the reality, and into others' realities."

Greekgodx added:

"You have a great responsibility that you have chosen of yourself. Whether to use bad for the good, it's up to you! Whatever you decide with your reality, how do you justify it? How do you believe gets you to wherever you need to be? It's up to you at the end of the day. Yes or no?"

Fans react to the streamers' argument

The streamers' argument was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 320 fans weighing in. Redditor u/Jurcoff wondered if Greekgodx had a "change of heart," claiming that he used to gamble with Trainwreckstv:

Another community member believed that the Kick streamer was "throwing buzzwords":

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Greekgodx is a 31-year-old Twitch streamer, boasting 1,587,751 followers on his channel. He made headlines several times last year, one of which was when he went on a misogynistic rant, claiming that women are manipulative and controlling. Greekgodx ended up getting banned from the Amazon-owned platform because of his contentious views.

