"We aren't getting any jail" - Controversial Kick streamer Ice Poseidon claims charges have been dropped following recent controversy in Thailand

Controversial Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" recently took to Discord to provide an update following his arrest in Thailand. For those unaware, the content creator went viral on June 28, 2023, after he and his associates were kicked out of a high-end hotel in Bangkok. The incident was triggered when Ice Poseidon performed a rather explicit lap dance on his girlfriend.

The hotel's general manager confronted the streamer group and accused them of disrespecting Thai culture. Following the incident, it was reported that the 28-year-old could face up to five years in a Thai prison on the charge of "distribution of obscene content."

The Florida-native eventually apologized via a Twitter video, claiming that he was unaware of the "severity of the actions" and was "trying to have fun." He also pleaded for "speedy release" from prison.

Ice Poseidon recently shared a "good news" on his Discord server. In a series of messages, he claimed that criminal charges had been dropped against him. Paul, however, stated that he was still required to appear in court.

Here's what he posted on Discord:

"So, I met with my lawyer today. And, I have good news. The charges have been dropped on everyone, except Hyub (Hyubsama) since I didn't put him on lawyer retainer. I still have to go to court, maybe, just because of the process. But we aren't getting any jail. My lawyer is meeting with police to see if they'll throw case out so I don't have to wait months until court. So, I have no charges but I still have court."

Ice Poseidon plans on traveling to Brunei after leaving Thailand following the explicit dance controversy

Ice Poseidon's update continued, with him indicating that there was "still a chance" that he and his streamer associates could go to jail. He did, however, say it was "very unlikely":

"There's still a chance we go to jail, but it's very unlikely without anyone pressing charges on me."

The Kick streamer went on to say that he is now planning a trip to Brunei after leaving Thailand:

"When all this is done and we leave Thailand, I was thinking about going to Brunei. Brunei is content."

The streamer's Discord messages in which he provided an update on the recent controversy (Image via Purple Army/Discord)

Ice Poseidon is considered by many to be one of the most contentious personalities in the streaming industry. In April 2017, he was permanently banned from Twitch after being swatted and a fake bomb threat being called in by one of his viewers on an American Airlines flight.

He now livestreams on YouTube and Kick, and primarily hosts IRL content.

