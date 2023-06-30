Controversial Kick streamers Burger Planet and Johnny Somali get into a physical fight following the latter's shenanigans

Controversial Kick streamers Josh "Burger Planet" and Johnny Somali have garnered the online community's attention after they got into an altercation live on stream. A 40-second-long clip has gone viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which the two content creators lashed out at each other and ended up getting into a physical fight.

Burger Planet was unhappy with Johnny Somali's antics after the latter seemingly stream-sniped him in a bar in Thailand.

"I'll send you home in a body bag" - Kick streamer Burger Planet threatens Johnny Somali after getting into a physical altercation

Burger Planet hosted an IRL stream in Thailand, during which Johnny Somali appeared unexpectedly. Burger Planet became enraged and pushed back Johnny Somali after the latter approached the former's friend and made jokes about him.

Josh was unhappy with this and asserted the Kick streamer to go away. After a physical altercation, he began calling Johnny Somali names, saying:

"Get out of here! You want me to f**king show you, bro?! I told you to get out! Get the f**k out of here! You want your content? I'll give you some f**king content! You f**king b**ch! You're a b**ch a*s leech! The Kick guy that tries to leech you! You f**king... you f**king dirt piece of s**t! Leech! B**ch!"

Burger Planet then threatened the Kick streamer by saying:

"F**k you! I'll send you home in a body bag!"

Following their tussle, Johhny Somali burst out laughing and remarked:

"Yo! He's mad, yo! W, W, W, W! Xenon Planet, n****! We did it! Chat, we got him, chat!"

Online community reacts to the Kick streamers' getting into a fight

As mentioned earlier, the content creators' shenanigans were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing over 90 responses. Here's what the online community had to say:

Burger Planet and Johnny Somali are considered by many to be contentious personalities in the streaming industry. The former is closely associated with indefinitely banned Twitch streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon," with whom he frequently collaborates.

On the other hand, Johnny Somali is an IRL content creator who recently made headlines after harassing Japanese people on the subway. On June 29, 2023, the streamer disclosed that he received a three-day ban from Kick.

