"So scripted and dumb": xQc believes MrBeast fakes the outcome of his viral challenge videos

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared some rather strong opinions about Jimmy "MrBeast's" viral challenge videos. The French-Canadian streamer reacted to the latter's recently uploaded video titled, World's Deadliest Laser Maze! In the 26-minute feature, Jimmy pitted ten participants against each other over a laser-filled obstacle course, with the winner receiving a $250,000 cash prize.

The Kansas native explained the challenge in detail, saying:

"This is the most insane laser obstacle ever created. And, this is just one of many dangerous and extreme laser mazes that we've built for this video. Whichever one of these ten contestants survives the longest, wins 250 grand. The rules are simple - you need to go touch that box of money. But, (if) you touch a laser, you lose $250,000."

xQc paused the video midway to share his thoughts on the "end game" of the YouTuber's challenges. Claiming that the latter "scripts" the outcome, the 27-year-old remarked:

"Chat, if you don't get selected to be in MrBeast's video, I got you! Here's one tip - if you can get out, get out! Okay? MrBeast's end-games are so scripted and dumb. The dumbest s**t happens, just f**king go home, dude! Straight-up. Okay? If you weren't in on the script, you're done! Yeah, it's GG. Okay? Go home, dude!"

"As long as it's entertaining, I will watch it" - Fans react to xQc seemingly accusing MrBeast of scripting his challenge videos

xQc's hot take on Jimmy's viral videos has garnered significant traction in the YouTube comments section. According to one viewer, the philanthropist knows "how to maximize things" over which he has control:

YouTube user @JoyKazuhira concurred with the former Overwatch pro's opinions. They were "100%" certain that Jimmy and his crew had written scripts that included scenes, camera cuts, and a "small character story":

Meanwhile, one community member stated that they didn't mind if MrBeast's videos were supposedly scripted. They added:

"IDC (I don't care) if it's scripted. As long as it's entertaining, I will watch it."

This isn't the first time xQc has criticized MrBeast's content. On March 19, 2023, the streamer reviewed the latter's I Paid A Real Assassin To Try To Kill Me video. While watching, the Quebec native claimed there was a "big layer" of fakeness, adding that the production value was lacking.