"One step closer to buying the Earth" - Fans react as MrBeast reveals spending over $4,000,000 for his "biggest video ever"

On August 13, 2023, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to Twitter to provide details about his upcoming video. He revealed that he invited a fan from "every country" to compete in his version of the Extreme Olympics. The internet personality also claimed that the project was twice as large as the Squid Game set he and his team built.

MrBeast went on to say that the video, which will premiere on Saturday, August 19, 2023, will be the "biggest" one that he has ever produced:

"Next Saturday’s video I had a subscriber from every country on Earth compete in my own version of Extreme Olympics… the sets are 2x bigger than our Squid Game sets and it’s my biggest video ever."

As expected, MrBeast's tweet quickly went viral, eliciting responses from thousands of community members. One Twitter user asked the YouTuber about the video's budget, to which he replied:

"Over $4,000,000."

Another Twitter user made a light-hearted comment, writing:

"My boy is one step closer to buying the earth."

"Your videos are insane" - MrBeast sharing details about his "biggest video ever" leaves fans in awe

MrBeast has cemented himself as one of the most influential figures, having amassed over 175 million subscribers on his main channel. Yesterday (August 12, 2023), he took the internet by storm after uploading a video titled $1 vs $250,000 Vacation. It featured him collaborating with the Sidemen and the former most-subscribed YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie."

Jimmy rented the Fuji-Q Highland Park in Japan to commemorate his long-awaited IRL meetup. Reminiscing about his history with PewDiePie, MrBeast said:

"PewDiePie and I have a long history. We helped him in a subscriber race against T-Series. Eventually, we even caught up to him. Even though we have been friends for a while, we have never actually met in person and because this is such a long-awaited meetup, I rented an entire amusement park."

Timestamp: 13:05

The Kansas native once again went viral on August 13, when he teased that his upcoming video would be his "biggest ever." With over 3,170 netizens commenting, Twitter user @MrKCooper wrote:

"Killer, man! Your videos are insane... they're an automatic tap every time I see them. Love seeing the fitness so far, too, man. Very inspiring for a lot of your audience, I'm sure."

Another fan joked about Saturday becoming the "MrBeast Day" on YouTube:

However, some netizens expressed skepticism at the YouTuber's claim that he invited participants from "every country":

Here are some more notable reactions:

In addition to being one of the most-watched personalities on YouTube, MrBeast is also a well-known philanthropist. His most notable charitable endeavors include Team Trees, donating $100,000 to a homeless shelter, and assisting 1,000 blind people in restoring their vision.