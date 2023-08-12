"More crossovers than Marvel": Fans in a frenzy as MrBeast releases video featuring PewDiePie and Sidemen

MrBeast's latest video featuring popular content creators such as PewDiePie and members from the popular Sidemen group is live on YouTube, and fans are anything but calm. Jimmy's videos are already known to go uber-viral for their weird and bombastic styles, but some viewers think that he has outdone himself this time.

The new video titled $1 vs $250,000 Vacation! has garnered over four million views within an hour of being uploaded and is basically a 16-minute comparison between vacations that have drastically different costs. The twist is that it features cameos from people such as Miniminter and other members of the Sidemen, with the finale being a whopping $250,000 vacation where MrBeast booked an entire amusement park for his long-awaited meetup with fellow YouTuber PewDiePie.

With the sheer number of famous people part of the video, one fan joked that Jimmy has been doing more crossovers than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying:

"Doing more crossovers and cameos than marvel at this point."

MrBeast finally meets up with PewDiePie in latest YouTube video about expensive vacations

MrBeast and PewDiePie are perhaps the two most influential and popular YouTubers around, and their relationship goes way back. The two unofficially collaborated before during the infamous T-Series subscriber battle with the Swedish creator back in the day, but this was the first time that the two met IRL.

Clearly, Jimmy had to make the much-awaited meetup special and booked a whole amusement park in Japan with about $250,000 and had this to say about his fellow YouTuber:

"PewDiePie and I have a long history... We helped him in a subscriber race against T-Series, and eventually, we even caught up to him. Even though we have been friends for a while, we have never actually met in person and because this is such a long-awaited meetup, I rented an entire amusement park."

The park is called Fuji-Q Island and, as MrBeast explained, usually has long lines. However, because it was entirely booked, the group could choose any ride they wanted. After going on one of the scarier roller coasters, the YouTubers had a little banter with each other about subscriber counts.

For those who don't know, Jimmy finally caught up to the "Father of YouTube" last November in subscribers, and more recently, his main channel also surpassed PewDiePie's total view count. Of course, the Swedish YouTuber has recently taken a step back from his regular schedule, with him and his wife also welcoming their firstborn son Bjorn into the world a couple of days ago.

As for the $1 vs $250,000 Vacation! video, by including PewDiepIe and Sidemen, MrBeast might have just broken his recent record of the most viewed non-music video on YouTube in a day. The record, which he only recently broke with his 7 Days Stranded At Sea video.