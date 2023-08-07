"Will get 1 billion views": Fans go gaga as MrBeast announces his next video will feature Sidemen and PewDiePie

YouTube users are rejoicing after MrBeast recently announced that his next video will feature not only members of the popular British content creator group Sidemen but also will be a collaboration with the platform's king PewDiePie. The coming together of three icons who have millions of followers worldwide has naturally sent fans into a frenzy.

Jimmy "MrBeast" is currently the most subscribed creator on the platform after he dethroned Felix "PewDiePie" a few months ago. However, there is no animosity between the two, with Felix congratulating Jimmy after he was surpassed by the American.

This is also not the first time that Sidemen will be collaborating with Jimmy, clearly leaving fans excited.

After the news was shared on social media, one fan even predicted that the video will get a billion views.

CRAKO @crako01 @MrBeast Will get 1B views

"Video dropping on Saturday": Fans excited as MrBeast's new video is slated to have Sidemen and PewDiePie

MrBeast @MrBeast Our video dropping on Saturday has Pewdiepie and the Sidemen in it

Recently reaching the 170 million subscriber mark, MrBeast is showing no sign of slowing down since bypassing PewDiePie's subscriber total back in November. Last month he also surpassed the Norwegian's channel views and currently has over 29.6 billion views since creating the channel in 2012.

The American YouTuber also broke the platform's record for the most viewed non-music video in a day with the 7 Days Stranded at Sea video, which got over 45 million views within 24 hours of being uploaded. It finally dethroned the notorious Will Smith slap video.

However, with the hype surrounding the upcoming video, where in addition to MrBeast, the Sidemen and PewDiePie are supposed to be collaborating, the record might just be broken once again.

Here are some more reactions to the news from avid fans of the YouTubers who appear excited about the upcoming video:

Bilal_2k @bilalssk21 @MrBeast The big war vs T Series

Some even joked about the subscriber count of the creators involved in the video:

REVERSAL @REVERSALx7 @MrBeast Jimmy is so generous allowing small creators like PewDiePie to grow, truly a man of the people pic.twitter.com/HhfVzFWPbm

Some even called it the collaboration of the century:

Millions @Millions @MrBeast Collab of the century

One fan even called them the Holy Trinity:

The post on X has already garnered over a million views within an hour of being posted, indicating that this weekend's video that is supposed to drop on Saturday will be a spectacle. Who knows, maybe it will even break a few records.