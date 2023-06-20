"He's back!": MrBeast will once again join this year's Sidemen Charity match in London

YouTuber sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" will retain his position as a football player in the upcoming Sidement Charity match slated to happen in September 2023. The American content creator was announced as part of the British YouTube group's star-studded cast of online personalities who will be taking to the pitch to raise money for charity with much fanfare in a recent Twitter post.
This would be Jimmy's second time participating in a football match that draws hundreds of thousands of viewers from around the globe. Sidemen have stepped up their game this year by booking the London Stadium as fans look forward to another fun and exciting matchup between their favorite content creators.
"W Beast": Fans react as Sidemen announce MrBeast as a returning member of YouTube All-Stars in the upcoming charity match
Last year's charity match was a big hit, with both sides scoring several goals before the Sidemen FC defeated the YouTube All Stars by eight goals to seven. Teams comprised of famous YouTubers and Twitch streamers from various countries with American stars such as IShowSpeed, Karl Jacobs, and MrBeast himself, playing alongside British YouTubers such as Niko, Chunkz, and others.
Over two million concurrent viewers tuned in to watch the match last year, and this year is supposed to be even greater, with the Sidemen promising that it will be their biggest charity match yet. With the stadium itself holding twice as many people as last time, the YouTube group is hell-bent on beating their record from last year.
The announcement that the charity game was back came last month in a Twitter post that blew up on social media. Fans are clearly excited for the match that is touted to happen on September 9. The announcement that MrBeast will join the charity event has only increased the hype.
Here are some general reactions from Twitter as fans gushed over the news of MrBeast returning to the Sidemen Charity Match this year. Many threw in the names of other content creators in the mix:
With IShowSpeed also joining the charity match, fans can't wait for September to come quickly. They can also expect some more name announcements in the meantime.