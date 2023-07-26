“PewDiePie is still the king of YouTube” - MrBeast surpassing PewDiePie in channel views sparks debate in streaming community

YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie," the former record holder for the most subscribed individual channel on the platform, has now seen another one of his milestones being overtaken. Jimmy "MrBeast" has received a remarkable 29,077,461,841 views on the video-sharing service, surpassing the total views on PewDiePie's channel, which currently stands at 29,069,896,468.

Although PewDiePie and MrBeast have a friendly relationship, fans battled on Twitter in the wake of the news, with some claiming that the Swede is the original king on YouTube despite being less active these days due to family commitments. One user said:

"meh. Pewdiepie is still the king of YouTube."

MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie in total channel views, other channel details revealed

When MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie in total subscribers for the first time in November 2022, it was a groundbreaking achievement in the YouTube community. MrBeast has achieved a similar feat yet again by surpassing his perceived rival in total views.

Currently residing in Japan, PewDiePie has approximately 29.06 billion views, which is around nine million less than MrBeast. Moreover, there is a stark difference in the number of videos they have produced, with the former having over 4.7K videos and the latter having 741 videos as of today.

The difference is, however, understandable given their distinct content creation styles. MrBeast is known for producing high-budget videos that require weeks of organization, filming, and editing. On the other hand, PewDiePie is recognized for his old-school commentary or reaction videos, which generally take less time to film.

Interestingly, PewDiePie's most viewed video is comically only a four-second cropped clip of a YouTube original series, which has amassed an impressive 133 million views. MrBeast's most viewed video on his channel is a real-life recreation of the Squid Game series, which has accumulated over 466 million views.

What did the online community say?

The news of MrBeast's latest accomplishment was posted on Twitter by the widely-followed online news account Drama Alert (@DramaAlert). The post generated a plethora of reactions, with numerous users offering congratulations to the content creator. Here are some of the notable reactions:

ParrisNation @stevieparris4 @DramaAlert @YouTubelytics @MrBeast @pewdiepie @YouTube What if mr beast passes tseries

Peaceful Piranha @preachpiranha @DramaAlert @YouTubelytics @MrBeast @pewdiepie @YouTube With less videos too and less time

ab(USE)me⛧ @abUSEme666 @DramaAlert @YouTubelytics @MrBeast @pewdiepie @YouTube Who cares. Pewdiepie has a family to look after now. He will always be the king of youtube in a majority of peoples eyes.

Voido @voido13 @DramaAlert @YouTubelytics @MrBeast @pewdiepie @YouTube what Pewdiepie has done will never be replicated ever

Drunk Mike🍺 @MikeXacha @DramaAlert @YouTubelytics @MrBeast @pewdiepie @YouTube PewDiePie is still number one in our hearts.

I don't really consider Mr.Beast an youtuber anymore, his channel feels like a company not an actual person making videοs..

Sam @Spainkiller @DramaAlert @KEEMSTAR @YouTubelytics @MrBeast @pewdiepie @YouTube Surprised this hasn’t been the case much sooner.



Now take into account how much the two creators have spent on their videos, and Felix’s achievement becomes even more impressive.

theprettyboi30000 @Jokpot30002 @DramaAlert @KEEMSTAR @YouTubelytics @MrBeast @pewdiepie @YouTube MrBeast has took the torch from PewDiePie being the top dog of YouTube imo



PewDiePie doesn’t upload that much or get that much views like he used to, and he’s enjoying his life outside of YouTube starting a family etc

For those curious, MrBeast still has a considerable distance to cover in terms of both subscribers and views to reach the current number one spot held by T-Series. The music channel has 246 million subscribers and a staggering 229 billion views. Cocomelon, a kids' channel, is in second place with 165 billion views.