MrBeast claims he'll "easily" overtake T-Series on YouTube, says he wants to "get revenge" for PewDiePie

YouTube's biggest star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to his socials to respond to a fan asking if he would surpass T-Series on the subscriber mark. The creator comically stated that he would "easily" accomplish the target and avenge Felix "PewDiePie."

The response came under a tweet shared by MrBeast himself. In the post, he revealed that his channel was the fastest growing on TikTok, which has over 35 million followers. On YouTube, he gained over 37 million subscribers in 2022, making it the biggest growth of the year.

However, for MrBeast to overtake T-Series, the former needs his channel to grow at a rate much faster than it is presently. While the creator has a whopping 125 million subscribers, the music company presently sits with an astronomical 233 million subscriber mark.

Nonetheless, it didn't discourage Jimmy from making claims about surpassing them:

MrBeast dominated both TikTok and YouTube in 2022, but can he surpass T-Series?

MrBeast is easily among the most well-known internet figures. With over 125 million subscribers on YouTube, Jimmy is the most subscribed individual creator, a good 14 million ahead of the following best, PewDiePie.

Despite the staggering numbers, it would take a miraculous effort from the creator to close the gap between himself and T-Series. The latter, being a music company, has more resources coupled with a burgeoning Indian audience.

MrBeast @MrBeast 2022 was crazy, we were the most followed Tik Tok account and the most subscribed to YouTube channel 2022 was crazy, we were the most followed Tik Tok account and the most subscribed to YouTube channel 😮 https://t.co/dP5rKPUXIS

Although stranger things have happened, considering all the facts and figures, Jimmy crossing the T-Series remains an unlikely event as of now. In fact, the creator is behind two other channels. Sony India, with 149 million subscribers, and Cocomelon, a kid's channel with 150, are ahead of the creator.

Jimmy, however, doesn't have to worry about Indian channels on TikTok since the platform is not operational within the country. By virtue of gaining over 35 million followers in 2022, he is the 8th largest creator on the platform. He has over 60 million followers at the time of writing.

Fans share their reaction to Jimmy's vows

Jimmy's promises spurred a host of reactions from his fans. Despite the unlikelihood of crossing the T-Series, some fans appear to have fancied the possibility, while others remain realistic. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

SuperNova💥 @Superrr_Saiyan @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY You’re at 125 million & T series at 232 million… try harder bro🥹 @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY You’re at 125 million & T series at 232 million… try harder bro🥹😂

One user even chalked out the maths behind the possibility:

Sareef @The_Sareef @MrBeast

As your relative subs gain = +8.9m per year

Subscriber difference = 107m

107÷8.9=12.022

Maths is cool

Good luck @XER0GRAVITY If you go with this speed and T-series also goes with this speed it will take more than 12 years for you to cross them.As your relative subs gain = +8.9m per yearSubscriber difference = 107m107÷8.9=12.022Maths is coolGood luck @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY If you go with this speed and T-series also goes with this speed it will take more than 12 years for you to cross them. As your relative subs gain = +8.9m per year Subscriber difference = 107m107÷8.9=12.022 Maths is cool 👍Good luck 👍

Arth Mohan @arthm1608 @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY I am waiting for that and i am Indian. T-series is full of nepotism and they played with peoples emotions of being an Indian to become the most subscribed. @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY I am waiting for that and i am Indian. T-series is full of nepotism and they played with peoples emotions of being an Indian to become the most subscribed.

Andrew124 @AndrewisaPCnerd @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY I have been browsing through many Indian sites without even knowing what I'm doing but the only thing I could tell you is that tseries music ads are in quite a lot of places on the Indian internet + the reason why so many of these Indian channels are so big is because of Jio wifi @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY I have been browsing through many Indian sites without even knowing what I'm doing but the only thing I could tell you is that tseries music ads are in quite a lot of places on the Indian internet + the reason why so many of these Indian channels are so big is because of Jio wifi

Nourish @nourishnew @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY Why not make a video in india to get indian viewers @MrBeast @XER0GRAVITY Why not make a video in india to get indian viewers

It is interesting to note that MrBeast has a large fanbase in India. In fact, the creator revealed on the popular Full Send Podcast podcast in 2022 that his channel has the second-highest viewership from India.

