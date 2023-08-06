"I’m living the life I would dream of": MrBeast thanks fans after breaking record for most YouTube views within a day

MrBeast has finally broken the YouTube record for the most number of views gained within the first 24 hours of uploading a video, with the latest one about surviving a week stranded at sea. The popular YouTuber had been inching closer to the title for months after one of his previous videos came close to dethroning the infamous Will Smith slap clip.

With a mission to become the most liked non-music video creator, Jimmy "MrBeast" thanked his fans for allowing him to live the life of his dreams in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He also said the dream was years in the making, as he had been thinking about leading such a life since he was 13.

Announcing that he doesn't take his huge fandom for granted, the YouTuber wrote:

"New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13.. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos!!! I’ll never take you all for granted."

The video, titled 7 Days Stranded At Sea, sees Jimmy and his friends suffer a lot while making the video, which received around 46 million views in the first 24 hours of being uploaded to YouTube. The three-time Content Creator of the Year winner noted that this proves critics who say he gets views for giving away money wrong:

"I don’t ever want to hear I only get views because I give away money. We broke the world record with me and my friends suffering..."

"I’m just getting started": Social media reacts as MrBeast says he has thousands of good ideas left after breaking the YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

Considering how big MrBeast is worldwide, news that he had finally broken the record that he had come so close to with his billion-dollar yacht video back in June is making waves across social media.

The YouTuber's fans have been flooding the replies to his post on X with positive comments. One fan, Paddy Galloway, made fun of people who thought he "fell off":

The YouTuber replied to the user, firmly announcing that he was going nowhere and was just getting started. MrBeast also stated that he has a thousand more "mega banger" ideas to make videos on:

"It’s funny because I’m just getting started, I have at least 1,000 more mega bangers I want to film."

Fans and fellow YouTubers also praised the monumental achievement of creating the most-watched non-music video in a day on the platform. Here are some general reactions to MrBeast's post on X:

MrBeast's posts about breaking the YouTube record for the most watched non-music video came a day after he took a shot at T-Series, an Indian music label that has the most subscribers on the platform with over 240 million. Jimmy is currently in second place with over 173 million and hopes to close the gap in the name of PewDiePie.