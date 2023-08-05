“Doing this for Pewdiepie”: MrBeast reacts to becoming second most subscribed YouTube channel behind T-Series

Popular content creator and philanthropist Jimmy "MrBeast" now owns the second-most subscribed YouTube channel in the world. It has over 173 million subscribers currently and is growing rapidly. That said, the difference between him and T-Series is still quite large. For those that don't know, the latter is YouTube's most subscribed channel.

That account has over 246 million followers. The difference between the two entities is nearly 73 million subscribers. MrBeast reacted to the feat by saying:

"Doing this for Pewdiepie."

That tweet can be seen below.

PewDiePie was once the world's most-subscribed YT channel. That ended with the infamous feud that took place between it and T-Series from August 29, 2018, to April 29, 2019. Various YouTubers supported PewDiePie back then, with famous creators and influencers such as Markiplier and Logan Paul all behind him.

T-Series won eventually after PewDiePie released a video called "Ending the Subscribe to Pewdiepie Meme" on April 28, 2019.

MrBeast is now the second-most subscribed YouTube channel worldwide, only behind T-Series

The current top ten YouTube channels with the most subscriptions (Image via Wikipedia)

YouTuber MrBeast is nearly ten million subscribers ahead of Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes and is catching up to T-Series. Anybody interested in checking the differences between first and second channels may wish to view Livecounts.io for this metric.

Here is a link for the ongoing subscriber counts between the top two spots: MrBeast vs. T-Series

Naturally, some people online are excited for another friendly feud between these gigantic fandoms. Let's look at some examples below.

Reactions

ACE @FCB_ACEE @MrBeast And By the end of the Year...

T- SERIES - 400M

MR BEAST - 200M

These three tweets were all under the "Doing this for Pewdiepie" post shown at the beginning of this article. Karl Jacobs is part of Donaldson's entourage, and his response is the most popular one on this thread. The second tweet shown here references the infamous PewDiePie vs. T-Series feud from 2018-2019.

Finally, the last post here is a prediction, stating that T-Series is going to make the gap between the two channels even larger than it currently is right now.

MrBeast Statistics @MrBeast_Stats



As of August 5, 2023...

Current MrBeast daily average: ~+242K subscribers/day.

Current T-Series daily average: ~+66.6K subscribers/day.

Current subscriber gain differential: MrBeast is gaining ~+175.4K more subscribers per day than… twitter.com/MrBeast/status… We smell a battle incomingAs of August 5, 2023...Current MrBeast daily average: ~+242K subscribers/day.Current T-Series daily average: ~+66.6K subscribers/day.Current subscriber gain differential: MrBeast is gaining ~+175.4K more subscribers per day than… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This tweet shows some interesting statistics regarding how MrBeast's YouTube channel is currently getting about 242,000 subs a day, while T-Series is only seeing roughly 66,600 in the same timeframe. If this difference of 175,400 followers continues in the near future, then the latter could be usurped from its top spot.

Here are some other general reactions to MrBeast's feat:

Neon Man @NeonMan_01 @MrBeast Cant wait for this war to get intense

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ @stats_feed @MrBeast If Ronaldo had a youtube channel, he will be number one

The PewDiePie fight for first place lasted for several months, so seeing how this new feud develops will be interesting.

