MrBeast Kick rumors take over internet after YouTube sensation drops big hint

Jimmy "MrBeast," a popular YouTube creator, recently caught the attention of the streaming community with his Twitter activity. He has been leaving comments under the tweets of Kick, a newly launched streaming platform backed by Stake.com (a gambling website banned on Twitch) and streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

Despite being a typical YouTuber who films videos instead of streaming them, MrBeast's comments have sparked a lot of speculation about a potential partnership or involvement with Kick. In response to a recent tweet from Kick, which hinted at something big happening, the YouTuber left an eyes emoji in the comments section.

Kick.com @KickStreaming I don't think you understand what's about to happen I don't think you understand what's about to happen

MrBeast's comments on Kick's tweets spark speculation of potential partnership

Although MrBeast is not typically associated with streaming, the YouTube philanthropist is known for making surprising moves, and his latest engagement with Kick's social media account is not the only example of such interactions.

Recently, he responded to a tweet from Felix "xQc," in which the popular streamer criticized Twitch for allowing Neymar to gamble despite having banned the gambling category on the platform. Additionally, MrBeast commented under a post from Kick announcing the signing of Chess Grandmaster and streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru."

This was noticed by many, with online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) pointing it out on his timeline as well:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky MrBeast been commenting a lot on this Twitch vs. Kick stuff... MrBeast been commenting a lot on this Twitch vs. Kick stuff... https://t.co/FctfyQ1Vct

Upon noticing the speculative post, MrBeast responded by stating that he is simply "enjoying the show," indicating that there is no need to read between the lines:

Although Kick has hinted at having big streamers lined up to join their platform, it is highly probable that Jimmy will continue to focus on planned content, rather than venturing into the world of streaming.

Fans react to the speculations

Jimmy's latest comments have sparked a lot of speculation from both creators and fans alike. His cryptic tweets have caused many to wonder if he is secretly involved with Kick. Here are some notable Twitter reactions:

JNineyy @JNineyy @MrBeast @KickStreaming Nah Mr Beast is replying to too many kick tweets lol @MrBeast @KickStreaming Nah Mr Beast is replying to too many kick tweets lol

InfoRelated @inforelated @JNineyy @MrBeast @KickStreaming Could just be paid tweets for exposure, not uncommon when you're in business. @JNineyy @MrBeast @KickStreaming Could just be paid tweets for exposure, not uncommon when you're in business.

Twistex (Kick) @TwistexG @MrBeast



I'm predicting MrBeast is gonna do some live streaming on Kick!



Kick.com/twistex @KickStreaming This is what I'm sayingggg!!!I'm predicting MrBeast is gonna do some live streaming on Kick! @MrBeast @KickStreaming This is what I'm sayingggg!!!I'm predicting MrBeast is gonna do some live streaming on Kick!Kick.com/twistex

Kick has recently announced that six big names are set to join their platform (either as exclusive or non-exclusive streamers). While one of them, Hikaru Nakamura, has already been announced, the identities of the other five are yet to be revealed.

Many are speculating that popular streamers like Bruce "BruceDropEmOff," Josh "YourRAGE," and Kai Cenat could be among them. However, it is important to note that these names have not been officially confirmed by Kick.

