"Crazy seeing you as a father Pewds": Fans get emotional as PewDiePie shares first vlog after becoming a father

Fans of PewDiePie got a real treat today as the YouTuber uploaded his first vlog after becoming a father to his son Bjorn. The 16-minute-long video titled I'm a dad now has been going viral as fans from all over the world came to congratulate and see their favorite content creator's journey of becoming a father. The video, from the perspective of the YouTuber, chronicles the last day leading to the birth of his son and his experience as a parent for the first few weeks.

Felix "PewDiePie" and his long-time partner Marzia welcomed their baby boy Bjorn Kjellberg on August 11. The announcement on Instagram with pictures of the newborn sent fans into a frenzy as they congratulated the Swedish-Italian couple on their first baby.

The YouTube video has naturally attracted a lot of attention, too, accruing over a million views within an hour of being uploaded. Fans had quite an emotional reaction to it, with one YouTube comment saying:

"Man. It’s crazy seeing you as a father Pewds. I cried my eyes out!! We all watched you grow while you practically raised us! Congratulations Felix and Marzia, you two will be amazing parents to baby Björn"

Fan's reaction to the vlog (Image via PewDiePie/YouTube)

'I'm a dad now': PewDiePie releases vlog chronicling the birth of his son Bjorn

Felix has been on YouTube for a long time, starting his first channel back in 2006. Since 2013, he had been reigning as the king of the platform after becoming the most subscribed-to channel till the infamous battle with T-Series. Despite losing to the corporation, the Swede held on to the title of the most-subscribed individual creator till MrBeast overtook him in November 2022.

With countless fans who have practically grown up watching PewDiePie and finally witnessing their favorite creator becoming a father, it was no wonder they have been showering praise on the video. Many commented on how times have changed.

The YouTuber himself talks about it in the vlog and begins the video after dropping off Marzia at the hospital, saying:

"I just dropped off Marzia at the hospital. We think tomorrow it will happen so she's going to stay overnight and tomorrow, I will be a dad. I'm very nervous... it's such a strange day because obviously we had, uh, nine-ten months now leading up to it but you just can't... I just can't imagine there's going to be a baby. I've thought about it hundreds of thousands of times, but it's just like...I don't know. I have no experience to relate that to."

PewDiePie explains how to say his baby's name

The YouTuber explained he had always liked the name Bjorn which means bear, and that is why he named his baby after an old Viking name:

"The name is Bjorn which is an old Viking name. I always really like the name, Bjorn. Even as a kid, I thought it was such a cool name. It means bear in Swedish and I remember as a kid I was like, 'You could be named that? That's so cool.' So, I think it's a really fitting name. It kind of works in Japanese too like Bjorn."

PewDiePie also mentioned a popular baby products brand from Sweden called BabyBjorn, which also made the name easier to say. However, the YouTuber did get into the pronunciation of the name, explaining that it could be a bit difficult for foreigners. Here's his guide to saying the baby's name:

"He's so cute, I think it fits him perfectly. It's a soft and hard name so yeah. It's pronounced Bjorn like 'uh' it's usually hard for foreigners to say that letter. I mean usually people say Bjorn like an 'O' but it's a 'uh' like 'Bee-uh-rn'. I don't know how to explain how to say it better than that."

It is quite hot in Japan right now, as PewDiePie mentioned while promising to make more content featuring the baby as they take him outside. Meaning fans can expect to see more of baby Bjorn in the future.