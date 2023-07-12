Fans go gaga after PewDiePie and Marzia share pictures of their newborn

On July 11, popular YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" and his long-time partner Marzia Kjellberg shared pictures of their newborn son on social media with fans going gaga over them. The YT content creator has one of the most popular channels, boasting over 110 million subscribers. While MrBeast has overtaken him, Felix still has millions of fans, some of whom rushed to congratulate the couple on this happy occasion.

PewDiePie first revealed that he and Marzia were expecting a child back in February 2023 with a video titled "We're having a baby!" In it, the Swedish creator announced that he and Marzia had been keeping the news a secret since November.

His community, called the Bro Army, was overjoyed. Recently, Marzia shared a couple of pictures of her and Felix holding the baby boy.

A common Scandinavian name was chosen by the YouTube couple for their baby, and thousands have joined them in welcoming Bjorn to the world. The post has naturally attracted a lot of attention from fans, garnering over 2.5 million likes within a couple of hours on Instagram.

"What a journey": Fans look back at PewDiePie's YouTube career and personal life as he enters fatherhood

The news that the two were expecting a child was revealed back in February, and in the short video, the YouTuber sounded both excited and nervous about starting a new chapter in his life.

He began his content creation journey over a decade ago, in 2010. Within three years, he had become the most subscribed channel on the platform. From Let's Play Videos to starting Vlog-style reaction content, PewDiePie has grown considerably since he started making content. He met Marzia in 2013 before marrying the Italian vlogger in 2019.

Fans have also noted his growth, not only in his professional career but also in his personal life.

Long-time fans had quite an emotional response to the fact that PewDiePie now had a baby.

Ronnie @RonnieMeg I'm crying, Pewdiepie and Marzia are officially parents 🥹 I'm crying, Pewdiepie and Marzia are officially parents 🥹 https://t.co/qXiUjAycl2

Pew (Redwan) @PewpieceEN , he was my favorite content creator since I was 12 years old lol I'm so happy for Pewdiepie, he was my favorite content creator since I was 12 years old lol I'm so happy for Pewdiepie 😭😭 , he was my favorite content creator since I was 12 years old lol https://t.co/588uXQo0tf

The news has also attracted several PewDiePie's fellow streamers and content creators to congratulate him. Here are some comments from the likes of Jacksepticeye and Pokimane.

Fellow YouTubers such as Jacksepticeye and Pokimane congratulated the Kjellbergs (Image via itsmarziapie/Instagram)

In a video uploaded last month, the YouTuber informed his subscribers that he would not be streaming or making content for a while now that he was going to have a baby soon.

It is unclear how long it will be before he comes back to YouTube. That said, most fans agree that he needs to direct his attention toward his family at the moment as he starts a new chapter in his life as a father.

