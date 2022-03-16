Jacksepticeye's documentary How Did We Get Here? reaches #1 on iTunes, fans celebrate

Jacksepticeye's documentary How Did We Get Here reached the #1 spot on the iTunes store within the first day of its release, causing fans and friends to celebrate its success.
Seán "Jacksepticeye" has been a prominent YouTuber for the last eight years, from the launch of his and Markiplier's clothing brand CLOAK to his massive efforts with charities, he is definitely one of the most well known creators on the internet.
Adding to his long list of achievements, he made a documentary about his life and the live comedy show he toured in 2018.
The documentary originally premiered in late February 2022, and has now been released on video on demand platforms like AppleTV. With the release, Jacksepticeye took to Twitter to share his amazement that his documentary was the fifty-third most popular film at the time.
Shortly afterwards, he revealed that in the United Kingdom, the documentary was the twenty-second most popular film at the time. The content creator was tweeting all the updates regarding his film's status.
Then, just a few hours later, Jacksepticeye announced that the documentary was the most popular on iTunes. He also revealed that it is now the forty-sixth most popular film overall.
Jacksepticeye's documentary hits #1 on iTunes
Many friends of the popular YouTuber congratulated him on the successful launch of the film, with even the official Twitter account for Slim Jims sending supportive comments.
Plenty of fans also sent their celebratory messages, with many saying that he deserved the success, since he worked so hard on the film and the tour that it was based off of.
With the film doing as well as it is, it's certainly apparent that new-age digital creators can make more than just a ten minute video online. This sets a great example for how much of a following these creators have, on top of how innovative some digital creators can be.
With a film made by a YouTuber doing so well, it's now harder than ever to discount these creators' worth.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!