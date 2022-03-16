Jacksepticeye's documentary How Did We Get Here? reaches #1 on iTunes, fans celebrate

Jacksepticeye's documentary How Did We Get Here reached the #1 spot on the iTunes store within the first day of its release, causing fans and friends to celebrate its success.

Seán "Jacksepticeye" has been a prominent YouTuber for the last eight years, from the launch of his and Markiplier's clothing brand CLOAK to his massive efforts with charities, he is definitely one of the most well known creators on the internet.

Adding to his long list of achievements, he made a documentary about his life and the live comedy show he toured in 2018.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye My documentary is out in multiple countries on VOD platforms today!

Please check it out and let me know what you think. Im incredibly proud of it. Here’s a little sneaky peaky My documentary is out in multiple countries on VOD platforms today! Please check it out and let me know what you think. Im incredibly proud of it. Here’s a little sneaky peaky https://t.co/B1SCD2VzGf

The documentary originally premiered in late February 2022, and has now been released on video on demand platforms like AppleTV. With the release, Jacksepticeye took to Twitter to share his amazement that his documentary was the fifty-third most popular film at the time.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Whoa!! My documentary is sitting at 53 on the itunes charts! THAT’S INSANE!

Take that Spider-Man, i’m coming for you next Eternals Whoa!! My documentary is sitting at 53 on the itunes charts! THAT’S INSANE! Take that Spider-Man, i’m coming for you next Eternals https://t.co/50UNVirQQW

Shortly afterwards, he revealed that in the United Kingdom, the documentary was the twenty-second most popular film at the time. The content creator was tweeting all the updates regarding his film's status.

Then, just a few hours later, Jacksepticeye announced that the documentary was the most popular on iTunes. He also revealed that it is now the forty-sixth most popular film overall.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Whoa!! My documentary is sitting at 53 on the itunes charts! THAT’S INSANE!

Take that Spider-Man, i’m coming for you next Eternals Whoa!! My documentary is sitting at 53 on the itunes charts! THAT’S INSANE! Take that Spider-Man, i’m coming for you next Eternals https://t.co/50UNVirQQW #1 documentary on iTunes right now and #46 in all movies overall! LET’S GO GAMERS! I’m speechless twitter.com/jacksepticeye/… #1 documentary on iTunes right now and #46 in all movies overall! LET’S GO GAMERS! I’m speechless twitter.com/jacksepticeye/… https://t.co/Ae4w87jpj8

Jacksepticeye's documentary hits #1 on iTunes

Many friends of the popular YouTuber congratulated him on the successful launch of the film, with even the official Twitter account for Slim Jims sending supportive comments.

Plenty of fans also sent their celebratory messages, with many saying that he deserved the success, since he worked so hard on the film and the tour that it was based off of.

Alexis Lexi Mcloughlin/ Alexisepticeye @angelsepticey2 @Jacksepticeye We love to see it Sean so extremely proud of you Sean for making this wonderful and beautiful and inspirational documentary couldn't be even more proud of you Sean such a huge inspiration to all of us we all love and appreciate you Sean @Jacksepticeye We love to see it Sean so extremely proud of you Sean for making this wonderful and beautiful and inspirational documentary couldn't be even more proud of you Sean such a huge inspiration to all of us we all love and appreciate you Sean ❤❤

vic ! 73 ☕️ @alltoolainey @Jacksepticeye the POWER that YOU as the INVENTOR OF COFFEE have over the world is crazy @Jacksepticeye the POWER that YOU as the INVENTOR OF COFFEE have over the world is crazy

Chey Neko @OchikondaNeko you helped so many people over the internet and me us feel loved. You, Mark, Pewdiepie, Corpse, Toast . Ect. Have made it amazing that not all the internet is toxic 🥰🥰🥰🥰 @Jacksepticeye You deserve it kingyou helped so many people over the internet and me us feel loved. You, Mark, Pewdiepie, Corpse, Toast . Ect. Have made it amazing that not all the internet is toxic🥰🥰🥰🥰 @Jacksepticeye You deserve it king 😭😭😭 you helped so many people over the internet and me us feel loved. You, Mark, Pewdiepie, Corpse, Toast . Ect. Have made it amazing that not all the internet is toxic 😭🥰🥰🥰🥰

🎄Oh hey, it's that guy!🎄 @DJwashere3 @Jacksepticeye Congratulations man! You worked hard on the documentary, and the effort you and the team out into it is being appreciated as it should @Jacksepticeye Congratulations man! You worked hard on the documentary, and the effort you and the team out into it is being appreciated as it should

With the film doing as well as it is, it's certainly apparent that new-age digital creators can make more than just a ten minute video online. This sets a great example for how much of a following these creators have, on top of how innovative some digital creators can be.

With a film made by a YouTuber doing so well, it's now harder than ever to discount these creators' worth.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul