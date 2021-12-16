“Health comes first”: Internet reacts as Jacksepticeye confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19

Seán William McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, recently took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19 on the last day of his trip to Los Angeles. He assured his fans that Gab Smolders was completely fine and was not exhibiting any signs of the virus at all.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Tested positive for COVID on our last day in LA.

I have no idea how I got it or from who. Gab’s completely negative with no symptoms though. Tested positive for COVID on our last day in LA. I have no idea how I got it or from who. Gab’s completely negative with no symptoms though.

As expected, fans and fellow streamers poured in their support for the streamer, wishing for him to recover soon. It seems that the streamer is affected by the latest variant of the coronavirus, the Omicron.

Twitter pours in support for Jacksepticeye

McLoughlin recently visited Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Gab Smolders. However, on the last day of his trip, he informed his fans on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans and streamers poured in the comments, wishing the streamer well and generally reiterating the gravity of the new variant.

sushi enthousiast @plstce_ @Jacksepticeye Reading this scared the living sh1t out of me since jack is having alot of astma problems…PLEASE TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF!!! Its okay not to post videos rn jack!! Health comes first @Jacksepticeye Reading this scared the living sh1t out of me since jack is having alot of astma problems…PLEASE TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF!!! Its okay not to post videos rn jack!! Health comes first

"Health comes first."

Fans were worried about McLoughlin's health since the streamer is known to have breathing issues. However, people wished for his speedy recovery.

Geb🌱 @Simple_GebTv @Jociis_ @Jacksepticeye Looks like the new wave is here to stay and no one is safe @Jociis_ @Jacksepticeye Looks like the new wave is here to stay and no one is safe

Zeras the Dragon King @DragonZeras @Jacksepticeye Just get home and quarantine and don't worry about responsibility. And if you get tired don't fight it. I fought the tired and it made everything else last longer. I slept and now I'm mostly better. @Jacksepticeye Just get home and quarantine and don't worry about responsibility. And if you get tired don't fight it. I fought the tired and it made everything else last longer. I slept and now I'm mostly better.

Cat Karskens @saikocat @Jacksepticeye I've heard this from a few others I know whose partners (they live with) got COVID but they're fine. Hopefully a speedy recovery and no nasty symptoms for you, get well soon ❤️ @Jacksepticeye I've heard this from a few others I know whose partners (they live with) got COVID but they're fine. Hopefully a speedy recovery and no nasty symptoms for you, get well soon ❤️

Wendy @Natsumiii @Jacksepticeye dang that is lame :[ hoping for a speedy recovery!! @Jacksepticeye dang that is lame :[ hoping for a speedy recovery!!

Craig Moloney 🇮🇪⛄️ @CraigMoloney2 @Jacksepticeye As an Asthmatic, Covid almost took me out! Be sure to see a doctor straight away if you have any breathing issues. @Jacksepticeye As an Asthmatic, Covid almost took me out! Be sure to see a doctor straight away if you have any breathing issues.

His fellow streamers have also shown their love and support for McLoughlin, expressing their wishes for his speedy recovery.

Sp00n @Sp00nerism @Jacksepticeye Unfortunate timing dude <3 Hope you're feelin' alright. You're 5G enabled, should be mild. Hoping it passes quickly! Stay Hydrated! @Jacksepticeye Unfortunate timing dude <3 Hope you're feelin' alright. You're 5G enabled, should be mild. Hoping it passes quickly! Stay Hydrated!

Peter Park @peterparkTV @Jacksepticeye sorry to hear that jack but hoping for a swift recovery ❤️ @Jacksepticeye sorry to hear that jack but hoping for a swift recovery ❤️

The year has not been great for McLoughlin since the streamer has seen several tragedies. Earlier in January this year, the streamer lost his father, after which he took some time off streaming.

McLoughlin hosted Thankmas, raising funds for people in need

Despite his losses, McLoughlin has held up the spirit of giving this year as well. The streamer hosted a Thankmas charity, where he, along with several other streamers like Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and others, raised funds to build homes for people in need.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye I seriously can’t believe we raised over $7 million for Thankmas today. This was one of the greatest days of my life. I love you all ❤️ I seriously can’t believe we raised over $7 million for Thankmas today. This was one of the greatest days of my life. I love you all ❤️ https://t.co/Ha6KjZN2Xd

The streamer revealed that they had raised over seven million dollars for this initiative, out of which Valkyrae raised over $300K during her livestream.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Thankmas is still open until the end of the year. Please keep donating and spreading the word.



Thanks to all the people who streamed and helped raise money for the event yesterday. There’s still time to help out if you want to. Thankmas is still open until the end of the year. Please keep donating and spreading the word. Thanks to all the people who streamed and helped raise money for the event yesterday. There’s still time to help out if you want to.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Thankmas initiative is still on. However, fans believe that the streamer should focus on his physical health and recovery from COVID before resuming streams or any other work again.

Edited by Srijan Sen