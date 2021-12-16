“Health comes first”: Internet reacts as Jacksepticeye confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19

Seán William McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, recently took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19 on the last day of his trip to Los Angeles. He assured his fans that Gab Smolders was completely fine and was not exhibiting any signs of the virus at all.
As expected, fans and fellow streamers poured in their support for the streamer, wishing for him to recover soon. It seems that the streamer is affected by the latest variant of the coronavirus, the Omicron.
Twitter pours in support for Jacksepticeye
McLoughlin recently visited Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Gab Smolders. However, on the last day of his trip, he informed his fans on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Fans and streamers poured in the comments, wishing the streamer well and generally reiterating the gravity of the new variant.
"Health comes first."
Fans were worried about McLoughlin's health since the streamer is known to have breathing issues. However, people wished for his speedy recovery.
His fellow streamers have also shown their love and support for McLoughlin, expressing their wishes for his speedy recovery.
The year has not been great for McLoughlin since the streamer has seen several tragedies. Earlier in January this year, the streamer lost his father, after which he took some time off streaming.
McLoughlin hosted Thankmas, raising funds for people in need
Despite his losses, McLoughlin has held up the spirit of giving this year as well. The streamer hosted a Thankmas charity, where he, along with several other streamers like Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and others, raised funds to build homes for people in need.
The streamer revealed that they had raised over seven million dollars for this initiative, out of which Valkyrae raised over $300K during her livestream.
The Thankmas initiative is still on. However, fans believe that the streamer should focus on his physical health and recovery from COVID before resuming streams or any other work again.