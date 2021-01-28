Streaming community offers condolences to Jacksepticeye for the loss of his father

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world, Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin's father, has unfortunately passed away.

The 30-year old Irish content creator took to Twitter to share the tragic news of his father's passing, as he revealed that he would be taking a break to cope with the loss. He also urged fans to respect his and his family's privacy while they deal with the bereavement of a loved one.

My father passed away today. I wont be doing anything for a while. Please respect me and my family’s privacy during this time. — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) January 27, 2021

Losing a dear one is never an easy task, and the online community came out in droves to extend support and empathy to Jacksepticeye.

From the likes of Imane "Pokimane" Anys to Corpse Husband, the bigwigs of the industry joined fans in offering their deepest condolences.

Online community extends support to Jacksepticeye as he takes a break to cope with the death of his father

Advertisement

One of the biggest and most beloved YouTubers in today's era of streaming, Jacksepticeye, boasts of a massive fan following across the globe.

In a recent heartbreaking tweet, Jack informed fans about the passing of his father. He did not include any further details regarding how and when he died, as he rightfully demands privacy to guide him through this tough period.

Fans and members of the streaming fraternity were most understanding, as they came out in hordes to extend support for him online:

Love you man, i'm so sorry. A call away if you ever need it. Take your time, we'll all be here — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 27, 2021

So sorry for your loss. Sending you and your whole family lots of love- we are all here for you. ❤️ — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) January 27, 2021

i'm so so sorry to hear this, sean. sending you & your family my condolences. take all the time you need 💜 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 27, 2021

I'm so sorry, Jack. Please reach out if you need to vent. 💜❤️ — DrLupo (@DrLupo) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

So sorry to hear this I can’t even imagine what you’re going through. Always 1 DM away if you need someone 💕 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 27, 2021

im so sorry... losing a loved one truly is one of the worst experiences but i always try to remember that its better to have loved than to never at all. here for you jack. please reach out if you need anything — rae (@Valkyrae) January 27, 2021

I'm so so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you and your family. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 27, 2021

sending only love to you and your family :'( ❤️❤️ — leslie (@fuslie) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

So sorry for your loss brother. My heart goes out to your family 💜 — Classify (@Class) January 27, 2021

I am so so sorry for your loss jack :( — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) January 27, 2021

Dude, I'm so terribly sorry to hear this. Sending your family my love. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) January 28, 2021

I can't imagine what you must be going through. My heart goes out to you and your loved ones. ❤️ — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

I am so deeply sorry. My condolences to you and your family. — 🐾StacyPlays (@stacyplays) January 27, 2021

I am very sorry for your loss.

We'll be here if you need anything ❤ — CinnamonToastKen (@cinnamontoastk) January 27, 2021

As the online community continues to share empathy online, fans have so far been understanding enough to respect his privacy, as they urge him to take as much time as he needs.

The past few months have been quite difficult for Jacksepticeye, wherein in a recent video, he opened up about the numerous health problems he has been facing. From being unsure about his streaming future to needing longer breaks in 2021, Jacksepticeye had a rare emotional moment while addressing his fans.

Advertisement

On the work front, he has been continuing his stellar run of hosting charity events such as his Thankmas virtual fundraiser, which helped him raise a staggering $4.7 million for charity.

One of the most wholesome streamers today, fans have now ensured to come out in full support as they try their best to help him get through the process of losing a loved one.