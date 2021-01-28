Streaming community offers condolences to Jacksepticeye for the loss of his father

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world, Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin's father, has unfortunately passed away.
The 30-year old Irish content creator took to Twitter to share the tragic news of his father's passing, as he revealed that he would be taking a break to cope with the loss. He also urged fans to respect his and his family's privacy while they deal with the bereavement of a loved one.
Losing a dear one is never an easy task, and the online community came out in droves to extend support and empathy to Jacksepticeye.
From the likes of Imane "Pokimane" Anys to Corpse Husband, the bigwigs of the industry joined fans in offering their deepest condolences.
Online community extends support to Jacksepticeye as he takes a break to cope with the death of his father
One of the biggest and most beloved YouTubers in today's era of streaming, Jacksepticeye, boasts of a massive fan following across the globe.
In a recent heartbreaking tweet, Jack informed fans about the passing of his father. He did not include any further details regarding how and when he died, as he rightfully demands privacy to guide him through this tough period.
Fans and members of the streaming fraternity were most understanding, as they came out in hordes to extend support for him online:
As the online community continues to share empathy online, fans have so far been understanding enough to respect his privacy, as they urge him to take as much time as he needs.
The past few months have been quite difficult for Jacksepticeye, wherein in a recent video, he opened up about the numerous health problems he has been facing. From being unsure about his streaming future to needing longer breaks in 2021, Jacksepticeye had a rare emotional moment while addressing his fans.
On the work front, he has been continuing his stellar run of hosting charity events such as his Thankmas virtual fundraiser, which helped him raise a staggering $4.7 million for charity.
One of the most wholesome streamers today, fans have now ensured to come out in full support as they try their best to help him get through the process of losing a loved one.
Published 28 Jan 2021, 10:39 IST