"It always gets sexual": Jacksepticeye urges fans not to ship Corpse Husband and Sykkuno

During a recent stream, popular streamer Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin urged fans not to ship Corpsekkuno, the name given to the duo of Corpse Husband Sykkuno online.

The 30-year-old streamer shared his honest opinion on the practice of shipping real people. He drew from his own experiences when fans used to ship him and good friend Marcus Markiplier Fischbach.

Jack speaking facts about shipping real people, please don't do it.. its weird and it can ruin friendships. I know a lot of people come from kpop fandoms where shipping is kinda normalized(?) so just a heads up pic.twitter.com/s3vmDakVIH — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 8, 2021

His stated that, in his opinion, things always tend to get sexual, which makes things awkward between two good friends.

Jacksepticeye's statement was lauded by the online community. It urged fans not to ruin the friendship shared between Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.

Jacksepticeye defends Corpse Husband and Sykkuno's friendship

In a segment from one of Jacksepticeye's recent streams, the Irish YouTuber responded to a viewer who asked if he has seen Corpsekkuno.

"Guys, can we please not ship people together again? Can we not do that? Can we leave that in 2015 and 2016. Let it stay dead and buried? Especially real life people cause it's weird and you know what always happens? it always gets sexual. Every time," he responded.

Speaking about his own experiences, Jacksepticeye reflected when fans used to bombard him with fan art based on him and Markiplier.

"I had it happen with me and Mark. Didn't like it. I said 'please don't make it sexual' and then people made it more sexual. When I said I didn't like it, people said I was homophobic for saying that I didn't want to be shipped with my male friend. It just gets weird. Don't do it," he said.

In light of his recent statement, the online community seemed to echo his thoughts and responded with pleas to not tarnish the wholesome friendship between Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.

This is si important, how can I get all corpsetwt and sykkuno twt to see this — Gen z granny (@RoliDosis) January 8, 2021

this so true... PERIODT — N&M (@BINGUSFEVER) January 8, 2021

I think we should talk about the accounts who ship corpsekkuno openly , i saw earlier too some people rollplaying as corpsekkuno and they were so f disgusting .. their FREINDSHIP is cute .. but please don't take it too far .. — Sykkuno's fan (@_EXO_L_____) January 8, 2021

no matter how much we love their friendship, there ARE people who will take things too far. i really hope this doesn’t affect their friendship in any way like it did with jack and his friend. people just need to understand boundaries and we as a fandom need to help do that. — layla 🌱 (@egirlsrem) January 8, 2021

Thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What I hate about this is that both of them have said they are straight. It’s werid to ship people in a gay way when they’re straight. — sykkuno ~ starlight (@oohbimbus) January 8, 2021

I don’t want friendships to be ruined by the shipping. People please consider to stop shipping real people. Fictional is okay. But real is not ok. — Dandelion (@danddddelion) January 8, 2021

When it comes to real people, friendship is the only acceptable ship. Creators’ interpersonal relationships should be allowed to stay private and at their own discretion — grass (@grass_424) January 9, 2021

I love Corpse and Sykkuno can people not ruin their friendship by shipping and making things weird for them — Zoelovepop (@ZKatNS) January 9, 2021

i like corpsekkuno because their friendship is cute and just overall wholesome. shipping them in a kind of like wanting them to be together is a big no, its weird wanting two straight guys to date or sumthn, stop that — namu🌳|♎| sykkuwu (@jaune_etoiles) January 9, 2021

Even if they weren't straight its still really weird to ship people like that especially when they've asked to not be shipped like that. — jae (@cleanblankets) January 9, 2021

At the end of the day, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are good friends, and fans would hate to see their friendship suffer by inadvertent means.