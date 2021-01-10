"It always gets sexual": Jacksepticeye urges fans not to ship Corpse Husband and Sykkuno

During a recent stream, popular streamer Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin urged fans not to ship Corpsekkuno, the name given to the duo of Corpse Husband Sykkuno online.
The 30-year-old streamer shared his honest opinion on the practice of shipping real people. He drew from his own experiences when fans used to ship him and good friend Marcus Markiplier Fischbach.
His stated that, in his opinion, things always tend to get sexual, which makes things awkward between two good friends.
Jacksepticeye's statement was lauded by the online community. It urged fans not to ruin the friendship shared between Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.
Jacksepticeye defends Corpse Husband and Sykkuno's friendship
In a segment from one of Jacksepticeye's recent streams, the Irish YouTuber responded to a viewer who asked if he has seen Corpsekkuno.
"Guys, can we please not ship people together again? Can we not do that? Can we leave that in 2015 and 2016. Let it stay dead and buried? Especially real life people cause it's weird and you know what always happens? it always gets sexual. Every time," he responded.
Speaking about his own experiences, Jacksepticeye reflected when fans used to bombard him with fan art based on him and Markiplier.
"I had it happen with me and Mark. Didn't like it. I said 'please don't make it sexual' and then people made it more sexual. When I said I didn't like it, people said I was homophobic for saying that I didn't want to be shipped with my male friend. It just gets weird. Don't do it," he said.
In light of his recent statement, the online community seemed to echo his thoughts and responded with pleas to not tarnish the wholesome friendship between Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.
At the end of the day, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are good friends, and fans would hate to see their friendship suffer by inadvertent means.
Published 10 Jan 2021, 00:05 IST