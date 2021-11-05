"It hurts so bad": Pewdiepie reacts as he gets “slapped” by Jacksepticeye while playing Ddakji from Squid Game 

Felix "Pewdiepie" Kjellberg and Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin played an intense game of Ddakji, resulting in the pair slapping each other several times.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pewdiepie invited Jacksepticeye to play the famous traditional game from South Korea, which was internationally popularized through the Netflix hit show Squid Game.

Pewdiepie and Jacksepticeye learn how to make Ddakji squares

On 4 November 2021, Pewdiepie uploaded a video of him and Jacksepticeye playing an intense game of Ddakji, where the loser of each round would be slapped.

The game was popularized by the viral K-Drama Squid Game, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The show tells the tale of several down-trodden and destitute people who compete in a game of life-or-death in order to win a cash prize of $38.6 million. To be selected in the initial pool of contestants for the deadly tournament, they are enticed by a mysterious character played by Korean actor Gong Yoo, who challenges them to a game of Ddakji.

In Squid Game's version of Ddakji, the misled players are slapped if they lose a round. While the risk was public humiliation, their shaky financial status urges them to give it a try as they are offered a cash prize for winning. Eventually, they are shepherded to the area of the tournament, with the promise of a bigger prize pool by playing similar games.

Pewdiepie and Jacksepticeye did not adapt the "mysterious deadly tournament" part of the Ddakji game. Instead, they opted to go with the more feasible and moral approach of slapping each other for every loss.

Before the pair got down to their intense showdown, however, they learned how to make the very tools that they'd be using to play. After quite a bit of struggle, Felix and Jack were eventually able to fold up enough squares to be able to commence the game.

The video ends with Jacksepticeye coming out as the overall winner of the game, though the two were subjected to numerous amounts of hits to the face.

In other news, Pewdiepie received some flak from fans earlier this year when he labeled Sammy "adept" as irrelevant. She is a Twitch streamer and content creator who is currently dating Felix "xQc" Lengyel.

