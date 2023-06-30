PewDiePie announces break from the internet as he is "very close" to becoming a dad

On June 29, 2023, YouTube icon Felix "PewDiePie" uploaded a video to announce that he is taking a break from the internet. In a 27-minute feature titled, Saying bye for a while now, the Swedish personality revealed that childbirth was just around the corner and it would require his full attention. Felix was unsure whether he would have time to create YouTube videos because he believed things would become "chaotic." He also expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.

PewDiePie explains why he's taking a break from the internet

On February 5, 2023, The YouTube star broke the news that he and his wife, Marzia, were expecting their first child. In a minute-long video titled, We're having a baby! Felix disclosed:

"I've been keeping a secret from you guys. That is, I am going to be a dad! We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I am just so thankful that everything is going well so far."

He went on to say that becoming a parent was like "entering new territory":

"I’m so excited. It’s kinda strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia. I just feel so lucky to start a family with a woman I love. And I know whatever is ahead of us, together we can do it."

Four months later (on June 29, 2023), PewDiePie announced that he was now taking a break from the internet because the birth of his child was just around the corner. He elaborated:

"Just wanted to say, it's getting very close now. Very close to becoming a dad. I'm very, very, very, excited! I don't know what it is going to be like. I don't know if I'll have time to make videos. This is going to be chaos. I don't know. But, I imagine I will not upload in a while."

Timestamp: 26:30

While bidding his audience farewell, the 33-year-old personality added:

"So, just wanted to say - thank you for all the support in these vlogs. We're so happy that you guys enjoyed them. And, we can share a bit of our life here. But, I think for now, we might take a little break, until we come back back again and... yeah! Just wanted to let you guys know. Thank you! Bye-bye!"

Fans react to the YouTuber's announcement

PewDiePie's video has over 1.9 million views, with more than 13,855 fans sharing their thoughts. Here's a snippet of some notable responses:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the content creator's announcement (Image via PewDiePie/YouTube)

Fellow YouTube content creator Adam "Tay Zonday" responded, saying he "wouldn't lift a finger" in PewDiePie's position. Meanwhile, one fan referred to the Tokyo-based personality as a "GOAT and OG" of the platform.

