PewDiePie teaches Corpse Husband Swedish, wins hearts online

During a game of Among Us in November 2019, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg taught Corpse Husband a few words in Swedish.

This isn't the first time Corpse Husband has attempted to learn a new language. He always makes an effort to learn new languages. Thanks to the diversity of the streaming community, approaching these new languages has never been a difficult feat for the American streamer.

The incident occurred when the duo played a game of hide and seek in Among Us along with a few other streamers. During the game, Corpse Husband approached PewDiePie and asked him if he was pronouncing the sentence correctly.

It took PewDiePie some time to figure out what he was saying. But when he did, PewDiePie even proceeded to correct Corpse Husband's pronunciation of the words.

Corpse Husband was trying to say the phrase "jag vill dö," which translates to 'I want to die' in English.

PewDiePie misheard this and asked Corpse Husband if he wanted dirt. The banter was hilarious, and PewDiePie retorted that Corpse Husband sounded like a Finnish person while trying to speak Swedish.

The American streamer went on to say that he learned to say the important stuff in a new language. Corpse Husband has previously made attempts at speaking Spanish as well.

The internet was overwhelmed with Corpse Husband's attempts at Swedish. They also commended PewDiePie's grasp on the language. People noted that it was nice to hear the streamers speaking in their native language.

Having said that, the internet was concerned about Corpse Husband because of his statement. It's common knowledge that Corpse Husband isn't well. He's been plagued with many health problems for a long time now, which has caused his fan base to be alarmed.

Corpse Husband keeps his fan base updated about his health condition from time to time, and his fans are really supportive of him. He has always been appreciative of his base, thanking them for their constant support.