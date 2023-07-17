PewDiePie's Infinity Stream has once again been banned from Twitch

Popular YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" has once again received a suspension on his Twitch channel, which has been streaming his old videos non-stop for the last couple of months. Dubbed the Infinity Stream, the channel was banned a couple of months ago in May, and it is still unclear why the Amazon-owned company imposed another suspension.

The situation this time is more or less identical, as Twitch is notorious for not explaining the exact reason for suspensions. Meaning fans of PewDiepie, who recently became a father, wonder what happened on the Infinity Stream to warrant yet another ban. The news was first spread on social media by the popular Twitter bot StreamerBans, which tracks Twitch partner suspensions.

"Again??": Fans react as PewDiePie's Twitch channel gets banned yet again during his Infinity Stream

As one of the most popular YouTubers and content creators of the last decade, PewDiePie has millions of fans worldwide. While the gamer may have taken a step back from regular content creation, the Twitch channel associated with him started a new trend in March 2023 called the Infinity Stream. The 'Always On' stream would loop the 400 or so videos Felix has on his YouTube channel and stream them to a live audience.

As mentioned before, the Infinity Stream received a ban back in May, and the YouTuber vaguely addressed it later while talking to his viewers. The Swedish creator noted that running old videos, which are known to be controversial, was probably the cause for the suspension.

Naturally, the news of the recent ban has spread like wildfire on Twitter, with fans commenting that it has been only a couple of months since the last time the channel was penalized.

Other fans started discussing the possible reasons for the ban, with many pointing out that he was playing Doki Doki Literature Club and other mobile games, such as the Adventure Time game, which may have caused a copyright strike. Readers should note, however, that the ban doesn't look like a DMCA claim.

Some thought the channel would be unbanned soon.

PewDiePie is currently on a hiatus since welcoming his child named Bjorn into the world last week. Meaning fans will have to wait a while for him to address the Twitch ban.