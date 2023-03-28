"Infinite money glitch": What is PewDiePie Infinity Stream? Popular YouTuber's Twitch channel starts streaming old videos on loop

PewDiePie InfinityStream has become the talk of the streaming world since the Twitch channel belonging to the popular YouTuber abruptly started streaming his own old videos to thousands of viewers live. The official Twitch channel of popular YouTuber and content creator Felix "PewDiePie" was inactive for years until the "infinity thing" started a few days ago. Online personalities and fans have dubbed it an "infinite money glitch" because of the sheer amount of content it can throw out to the public by recycling old videos.

As pointed out by Seth Fowler on Twitter, Felix has over 4000 videos on YouTube - 4.7K to be more precise. The vast library of videos gives the channel an almost endless supply of content that can be played on loop, as fans tune in to watch the stream, generating money through ad revenue and subscriptions.

NRG Seth @sethfowIer PewDiePie has launched a Twitch stream called "PewDiePie infinity", that endlessly plays every one of his videos on a loop.



With over 4000 Youtube videos posted, and over 3000 hours of content total, kind of an infinite money glitch.. PewDiePie has launched a Twitch stream called "PewDiePie infinity", that endlessly plays every one of his videos on a loop.With over 4000 Youtube videos posted, and over 3000 hours of content total, kind of an infinite money glitch.. https://t.co/OS5MBfim7V

"No hack": Popular YouTuber partners with CoPilot Media to run PewDiePie Infinity Stream on Twitch

The fact PewDiePie's Twitch channel suddenly started streaming after almost five years of inactivity sparked confusion, with many fans wondering if the account had been hacked by someone. It's not uncommon considering even the biggest tech YouTubers get hacked from time to time.

Tweets like the ones below claiming that the channel had been hacked started spreading across social media:

Tiger727 @TigerWasTaken69 WHATS GOING ON? DID PEWDIEPIE’s TWITCH GOT HACKED OR SMTH WHATS GOING ON? DID PEWDIEPIE’s TWITCH GOT HACKED OR SMTH https://t.co/oX5F4Ky82e

Yashi やし @inouyashi pewdiepie's twitch got hacked and is now playing compilation of his livestreams pewdiepie's twitch got hacked and is now playing compilation of his livestreams https://t.co/F02tKoGO1G

However, the truth is that the YouTuber appears to have partnered with CoPilot Media, an online media licensing and management company that helps content creators run their online channels.

To dispel the rumors about a potential hack, the CoPilot Media Twitch account, which was already a moderator when the stream started, explained how the first day had been a beta test for PewDiePie Infinity and that this was an official stream. It stated:

"PewDiePie ∞ will return in a few hours. There was no hack. This is an official channel. That was a quick beta test. Back in a bit."

MyOpinionMayOffendYou @DatGundamXD Update on #pewdiepie twitch stream ended apparently pewds authorised access to his twitch account?? no official response from pewds, even pews discord mods had no clue. Update on #pewdiepie twitch stream ended apparently pewds authorised access to his twitch account?? no official response from pewds, even pews discord mods had no clue. https://t.co/TtbOhwbOqK

The fact that the YouTuber's official videos on the red platform also refer to this stream with a link in the description lends further credibility to the stream.

PewDiePie Submissions @LWIAY_bot Pewdiepie’s recent vid shows his Pewdiepie Infinity Twitch in the description by /u/crtetley Pewdiepie’s recent vid shows his Pewdiepie Infinity Twitch in the description by /u/crtetley https://t.co/QQYzDYj141

The PewDiePie Infinity stream's USP is a 24/7 uninterrupted channel that is under the "Always On" category of Twitch. The genre has gained recent popularity among Twitch viewers with the AI-generated Seinfeld Parody show on the Watchmeforever channel that was embroiled in controversy over making a transphobic joke during one of its bits.

Twitter reactions to the new Always On channel on Twitch

Here are some of the many reactions to PewDiePie Infinity on social media:

ඞ @kankerzooooi123 @sethfowIer If he streams 24/7 doesnt he also get insane ad revenue? i dont really know how that works but the more hours u stream the more ad rev u get right? or some shit @sethfowIer If he streams 24/7 doesnt he also get insane ad revenue? i dont really know how that works but the more hours u stream the more ad rev u get right? or some shit

Big streamers such as xQc have also reacted to the stream on Twitch, sharing their thoughts on the new venture.

