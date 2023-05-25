"Shouldn't have been streaming videos from 2017": PewDiePie reacts to recent Twitch ban on infinity stream

YouTube icon Felix "PewDiePie" has talked about his recent ban from Twitch in his latest video, addressing fans' concerns about the suspension. For context, Felix's official Twitch channel suddenly started streaming his old videos on a loop back in March this year. However, the channel got mysteriously banned from the platform in early May, leaving many confounded.

In true Twitch fashion, the reason was not publicly announced, and while the channel was restored after a couple of days, the cause of the suspension has yet to be determined. In his latest video titled 'I got hacked, then Banned,' the YouTuber addressed his viewers but seemed to have no idea why the channel was banned either:

"Well, it was nice while it lasted, PewDiePie got banned! It's really cool because Twitch, just like YouTube, doesn't like say what [got] you banned, so I don't know..."

However, he did speculate that streaming some of the more controversial videos from 2017 might have been the reason:

"Probably shouldn't have been streaming the videos from 2017, but hey! (Laughs)"

"Just for fun": PewDiePie reveals the reason why he started the infinity stream on Twitch

PewDiePie's Infinity stream had been the subject of much talk when it started, with many hailing it as a brilliant strategy. In essence, the Twitch stream was automated and played back videos from the YouTuber's huge library on the platform. Here is how the creator described the thought process behind the 24x7 stream while addressing the ban:

"Everyone thought I was hacked first because we were doing a 24x7 live stream on Twitch. Just for fun, I thought it could be a good way to make people as well, like, have the chat and watch videos together and it's there if people want it. Because I have so many g*ddamn videos right?"

The fact he was banned from the platform seemed of little consequence to him as he dismissively told his viewers that the channel was up and that he did not care about the reason:

"No one knows, I don't care, it's back up."

PewDiePie's infinity stream wasn't the first 24x7 broadcast to get banned from Twitch. Readers might be interested to know how Watchmeforever's AI Seinfeld Show was suspended after it made an inappropriate joke aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, Read more about it here.

