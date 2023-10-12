"It's annoying for me to see this" - Asmongold says streamers "sh**ting on" xQc has become a way to garner "likes," calls it cringe

On October 11, 2023, Zack "Asmongold" expressed his dissatisfaction with streamers and critics of fellow content creator Felix "xQc." Asmongold was browsing X (formerly Twitter) when he came across a video featuring Mason "Symfuhny," in which the latter criticized xQc for not playing games on his livestream.

In response, the Texas-based personality said it has become "very popular" for people to go after Felix. He also claimed that people "hate" and are "not happy" for xQc simply because he accepted a $100 million contract with the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Kick.

Asmongold remarked:

"I feel like sh**ting on xQc has become this thing you do if you want to get likes, and I think it's cringe. I think a lot of people do the same stuff as xQc does. It's annoying for me to see this."

"He's not really that bad of a dude" - Asmongold shares his thoughts on streamers and people "hating" on xQc

Asmongold was an hour into his broadcast when he reviewed the aforementioned video on X, which featured Symfuhny's criticisms of xQc. After watching it, the MMORPG content creator shared his thoughts on people being "negative" towards the former Overwatch pro.

He said:

"So, Symfuhny obviously was upset. I'm going to be honest... I feel like it's become very popular and it's been... kind of like the end thing to do, to like, s**t on xQc. And, I think that it's getting kind of cringe. I'm going to be honest. I really do. I think it's getting kind of cringe. People that keep saying this, like, negative (and) bad stuff about him... whenever most other people do the same s**t!"

Asmongold compared xQc's situation to that of Fortnite icon Tyler "Ninja's" and brought up the streamer's $100 million Kick deal:

"It reminds me a lot of the Ninja stuff. Because, like, people hate on Ninja so much unnecessarily. And, I think that, obviously, we all know why xQc is getting because he said he's got $100 million from Kick! And, I think that pissed a lot of people off. They didn't get $100 million from Kick. They were not happy about that!"

Timestamp: 01:02:45

While Zack believed YouTuber MeatCanyon's viral parody sketch about xQc was "totally fine," he asserted that many people "farm hate" towards the Twitch star:

"There's a lot of people that just kind of farm hate on some people. And, I feel that xQc has become, like, this platform that people can... like, they use themselves as like, 'Oh, I'm better than this guy. Oh, well, this guy is the example of people that are bad.' No, he's not!"

Asmongold also stated that those who believe xQc is a "bad" person should "open" their minds:

"He's really not that bad of a dude. If you think he's a bad dude, you need to open your f**king mind!"

Fans react to the streamer's opinions

Asmongold is one of the most popular Just Chatting and react streamers on Twitch, with over 1.5 million followers on his alternate channel (Zackrawrr). He co-founded One True King (OTK) in 2020 with Matthew "Mizkif," Tips Out, EsfandTV, and Rich Campbell.