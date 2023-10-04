"Bunch of harassment done" - xQc responds to Adept's Twitch ban, claims it's a "logical outcome"

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has reacted to the purple platform's decision to ban his ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept." For those unaware, Adept's channel was banned for the first time on October 4, 2023, and the news quickly spread on social media. During a livestream on the same day, xQc claimed that he had nothing to do with the situation.

He said:

"For the record, you know, I didn't have anything to do with it. Like, things happened naturally in a logical outcome. Right? It's like if you put water and you raise the temperature to 150 degrees or whatever. It's probably going to start boiling. You know? So, there was water and heat and then it boiled. You know?"

The former Overwatch pro later reviewed a discussion thread about the ban on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. While reading through what the online community had to say, which included fan speculation, he remarked:

"Yeah, there was a bunch of harassment done. A bunch of f**king... just doxing and just leaking s**t for no f**king reason! It's just insane. I don't even understand why it's all a thing. But, regardless, so that's done with. Yeah, I don't even..."

"If you're wrong, you're just wrong" - xQc asserts he had no influence over his ex-girlfriend Adept's recent Twitch ban

xQc was about 20 minutes into his broadcast when he reacted to the news of Adept's first ban. After claiming that a "bunch of harassment was done," he asserted that he had no influence over the streamer's first-ever ban from the platform.

He elaborated:

"I just wanted to make sure that people understand that this is out of the way, entirely. Okay, chat? That I had nothing to do with, like, going out of my way and getting somebody banned because I have a platform. It's not like that. If you're wrong, you're just wrong."

Timestamp: 00:20:55

The French-Canadian personality went on to say that things became "malicious":

"It was really malicious, too. But, it is what it is."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Numerous fans have reacted to xQc's take on Adept's Twitch ban. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

The online community on YouTube discussing the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The message that appears on Adept's channel (Image via Twitch)

Adept's Twitch channel was unavailable at the time of writing. It has been confirmed that she is serving a temporary ban for violating the platform's Terms of Service (ToS).