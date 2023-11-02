"Degenerate content parasites": Popular Twitch and Kick streamer xQc under fire for his reaction videos about Gaza bombings

Popular streamer and content creator Felix "xQc" has been widely criticized for reacting to airstrikes in Gaza on his stream. Screenshots of YouTube videos from his clips channel that portray the same have flooded social media, with many condemning it for being in bad taste. Furthermore, his reaction to being criticized has also ruffled a lot of feathers, with some describing Felix as being "degenerate."

The post on X from @NoodleVEVO has gone viral, where the YouTuber lambasted xQc for his clips channel on the platform, calling him a "parasite." Noodle is known for his commentary videos on YouTube and had this to say about the Twitch streamer:

"When I think about what scumf*ck degenerate content parasites look like, I don't think I could possibly create parody more on the nose than this."

The viral post calling the streamer out (Image via @NoodleVEVO)/X)

xQc responds to criticism by showcasing his expensive lifestyle

In response to this, the popular streamer who has made headlines for his $100 million deal with Kick, shared images of himself holding stacks of money and an expensive watch. Inviting even more criticism, he got into a back-and-forth with VTuber Kwite in the comments.

The streamer tried trolling by flaunting expensive things (Image via X)

xQc rebuffs reactions to his social media responses

The Israel-Palestine conflict is a highly political topic on the internet, and the streamer's reactions have obviously got a lot of attention. Naturally, the posts on X, formerly Twitter, have generated a lot of criticism, too, with a number of fellow Twitch streamers, such as Frogan, calling his behavior "gross."

xQc took to Twitch in a recent livestream to respond to the vitriol on social media. The streamer defended his posts, stating that he was not referring to Gaza or the bombings and airstrikes but just trolling the person who had posted it on X.

In the Twitch clip, he says:

"I don't think there is anything wrong with that (his posts on X), okay? The topic at hand, the war, and the politics or whatever? I ignored all of it. This (the replies) is not about this (the war), this (images of wealth) about that (the post by NoodleVEVO)."

xQc then stated that people were missing the point of his posts and that they were not about the Israel-Palestine conflict:

"People are missing the point. This is not about this, this is about that. That behavior, the response you get is this. That's it. You can say I am cringe, but that's the whole point."

On a different note, readers may be interested in another Twitch streamer by the name of "HasanAbi" Piker, as he went on Piers Morgan Uncensored to talk about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The streamer has fundraised over a million dollars in aid for Gazan medical institutions.