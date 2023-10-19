Twitch streamer HasanAbi to appear on Piers Morgan's show a day after raising $1,000,000 to aid Palestine

Political commentator and popular Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker has announced that he will be appearing on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show to talk about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Piker is known for his progressive talking points and has already fundraised more than a million dollars to aid Palestine's medical associations with the help of his fans on Twitch.

The former Good Morning Britain host, who currently does a show for TalkTV, will be talking to the Twitch streamer about the contentious issue of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Fans had mixed reactions when HasanAbi revealed that he would be going on Morgan's show.

"If Hasan does well...": Streaming community reacts as HasanAbi reveals he will be on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show

On his latest live stream, while covering news pertaining to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the streamer mentioned that he would be making an appearance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show before flying out to Las Vegas to attend TwitchCon slated to start this weekend.

HasanAbi revealed:

"Um, also I got a phone call this morning. I am going to be on Piers Morgan before I fly out for TwitchCon."

The streamer also refused to say anything more about the show:

"Yeah, that's it. That is all I am going to tell you on the matter now."

As a popular internet personality, HasanAbi has amassed millions of followers over his career as both a political commentator and a Twitch streamer. He has also been doing a lot of charity work and recently conducted a fundraiser on his channel, which has currently raised over a million dollars to aid Palestinian medical institutions.

The news of him appearing on Piers Morgan's show was met with mixed reactions from the streaming community. Here are a couple of general reactions from Redditors on r/LivestreamFails, a subreddit dedicated to livestreamers.

More about the Twitch streamer

Hasan has risen to the very top of the streaming industry, with tens of thousands of supporters regularly tuning in to his streams for political commentary. He also won the News Streamer of the Year at this year's Streamy Awards and had nominations for Streamer of the Year and Just Chatting Streamer of the Year awards.

Fans will also know him to be at loggerheads with YouTube and Kick streamer Destiny, another political commentator, with the two criticizing each other regularly. At the time of writing, HasanAbi has more than 2.6 million followers on Twitch and has collaborated with many US politicians, including playing Among Us with AOC.