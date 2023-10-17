"Amazing work from Hasan": Fans cheer HasanAbi as Twitch streamer raises over $750,000 in donations to aid Palestinian medical facilities

Twitch streamer and progressive political commenter Hasan "HasanAbi" has raised over $750,000 with his donation campaign to aid Palestinian medical facilities during the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza and other affected areas. The content creator has been advocating for a peaceful resolution to the war and is currently trying to raise about a million dollars to help Palestinians get medical aid in the war-torn areas.

While discussing the latest news stories about the conflict, HasanAbi's donation campaign crossed the $750,00 goal after he contributed $50,000 to push it over the number. Fans have lauded the Twitch streamer's efforts to aid those in need, with one Redditor saying this in direct response to the campaign reaching its last goal:

"Amazing work from Hasan and his community raising money for people in need"

Comment byu/TryinToBeLikeWater from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Others in the community have noted that this is not the first time this year that the political content creator has donated money and raised funds for a cause. During the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake in February, he raised over a million dollars worth of financial aid to the victims. As a self-proclaimed leftist, he is also a leading donor to the Amazon Labor Union, the company that owns the website where he regularly livestreams.

Comment byu/TryinToBeLikeWater from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

What charities is HasanAbi donating to in Palestine? Everything you need to know about Twitch streamer's campaign to aid hospitals in the region

Expand Tweet

The streamer has made a name for himself as one of the most popular political commentators on Twitch and regularly goes live to talk about socio-economic issues. Since the start of the recent conflict in Israel and Palestine, HasanAbi has been talking about the situation and, a couple of days ago, set up the current donation fund to help those in need.

Specifically, the campaign will be donating to Palestinian medical institutions and NGOs. As per his post on X, formerly Twitter, all of the funds raised by him and his Twitch chat will be equally distributed between four organizations. They are namely — ANERA, Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, Palestine Red Crescent Society, and Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Today, his campaign crossed the $750,000 mark after he donated $50,000 while matching a donation. Having reached the goal, HasanAbi moved it to a million dollars and, at the time of writing, has already raised over $800K.